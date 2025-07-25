Friday, July 25, 2025
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Grace RGU’s 5th Convocation

By: Agencies

Guwahati, July 25: In a significant development for The Assam Royal Global University (RGU), Dr. A. K. Pansari, Chancellor of RGU, met Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, Government of India, in New Delhi yesterday.

During the meeting, Dr Pansari provided an update on the university’s progress, discussed upcoming projects, and extended an invitation to the Union Minister of Education to grace the Fifth Convocation of RGU to be held on October 31, 2025. Dharmendra Pradhan accepted the invitation to attend the Convocation of RGU as the Guest of Honour and expressed his full support and commitment to the university’s development.

In this regard, Dr A. K. Pansari stated, “This gracious consent by the Hon’ble Minister is a matter of great pride for the entire RGU fraternity. His esteemed presence at the convocation will not only bless the graduating students but also inspire the next generation of learners, educators, and nation-builders.”

The Assam Royal Global University extends its heartfelt gratitude to Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji for his kind acceptance and eagerly looks forward to welcoming him to the university campus, he added.

