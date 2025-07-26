Saturday, July 26, 2025
Law College rape case: Forensic reports of mobile phone, blood samples confirm involvement of accused

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, July 26: Two crucial forensic reports in connection with the Law College rape case in Kolkata have confirmed the involvement of the three prime accused in the case, one being the perpetrator and the other two being the facilitators.

City Police sources said that the first forensic report is on the analysis of the mobile phone of one of the three prime accused persons, Monojit Mishra, the perpetrator of the crime of rape of the law college student.

“The forensic analysis of the mobile phone of Mishra has provided us with definite clues about not only the rape of the law college student last month, but also regarding charges of similar sexual exploitation committed by him in the past,” the City Police officer said.

However, he refused to divulge any further details on this matter. The second forensic report concerns the blood samples collected from the scene of the crime, specifically the guard room within the law college.

“This report has given us substantial clues about the involvement of Mishra and two other accused, namely Jaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, in the crime. In simple terms, the contents of these two forensic reports have enough materials to make the case watertight against the prime accused,” the City Police official said.

While Mishra has been identified as the perpetrator of the crime of rape, Ahmed and Mukhopadhyay have been identified as the facilitators in the crime. Already, the investigating team member has recorded statements of 60 witnesses in the matter.

Their statements, as well as footage from CCTV cameras within the law college premises, have provided additional clues to the investigation, helping to establish a watertight case against the accused.

This week, the investigating officers conducted gait pattern analysis of the three accused, which is a scientific way of matching the body language of the accused with that recorded in the CCTV camera footage. In the CCTV camera’s footage, the accused persons were seen dragging the victim to the guard room, where they allegedly raped her.

IANS

