Sunday, July 27, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

He showed such courage that shook India: PM Modi pays homage to Khudiram Bose in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, July 27 : Addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to revolutionary Khudiram Bose for the patriotism he displayed in the fight for the nation’s freedom.

Khudiram Bose was sentenced to death during the British rule in India for his role in the Muzaffarpur Conspiracy Case for the attempted assassination of a British judge.

During the 124th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, “Imagine, early morning, Muzaffarpur city of Bihar, the date — August 11, 1908… every street, every square, every movement seemed to have come to a halt at that time. There were tears in the eyes of the people, but there was fire in their hearts. People had surrounded the jail, where an 18-year-old youth was paying the price for expressing his patriotism against the British.”

At the time of his hanging, Khudiram was 18 years, 8 months, and 8 days old, making him the second-youngest revolutionary in India to be executed.

“Inside the jail, British officers were preparing to hang a young man. There was no fear on the face of that youth; rather, it was full of pride. The very pride that those who die for their country feel. That brave, courageous youth was Khudiram Bose,” PM Modi said.

“At the age of just 18, he showed such courage that it shook the whole country. Even the newspapers reported then — “When Khudiram Bose walked towards the gallows, there was a smile on his face.” After such countless sacrifices, after centuries of penance, we got independence,” he said.

“The country’s diehard patriots nurtured the freedom movement with their blood,” the Prime Minister added.

Recalling the revolutions that took place in India during August, PM Modi highlighted, “The month of August is therefore the month of revolution. August 1 is the death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak. During the same month, on August 8, the ‘Quit India Movement’ began under the leadership of Gandhiji.”

“Then comes August 15, our Independence Day… we remember our freedom fighters, get inspired by them… but friends, the pain of the Partition of the country is also associated with our Independence. That is why we observe August 14 as ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’,” the Prime Minister said, mentioning that the Swadeshi Movement was also started in August.

–IANS

Previous article
CPI(M), Cong gasp for alternative narrative on rising political heat on ‘Bengali Pride’
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CPI(M), Cong gasp for alternative narrative on rising political heat on ‘Bengali Pride’

Kolkata, July 27 : Amid the rising political heat in West Bengal over the issues of 'Bengali Pride'...
NATIONAL

Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts

New Delhi, July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised UNESCO's recognition of the 12 Maratha...
NATIONAL

PM Modi highlights India’s achievements in space, science in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, July 27:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed pride over the recent achievements by Indians in...
NATIONAL

Gambling racket busted in Delhi, four arrested

New Delhi, July 27: In a crackdown on organised crime, Delhi Police have busted a gambling racket with...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CPI(M), Cong gasp for alternative narrative on rising political heat on ‘Bengali Pride’

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 27 : Amid the rising political heat...

Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

PM Modi highlights India’s achievements in space, science in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday...
Load more

Popular news

CPI(M), Cong gasp for alternative narrative on rising political heat on ‘Bengali Pride’

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 27 : Amid the rising political heat...

Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...

PM Modi highlights India’s achievements in space, science in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge