Sunday, July 27, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Yellow alert in 9 Kerala districts as heavy rain causes widespread disruption

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27 : A yellow alert has been issued in nine districts of Kerala — Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod — as the state continues to face intense rainfall and strong surface winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the heavy downpour is likely to continue until July 30 due to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD alert also predicts strong surface winds reaching 50-60 kmph over Kerala and Lakshadweep on July 27, and 40–50 kmph between July 28 and 29.

Very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm in 24 hours) is expected at isolated places, while heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is likely in parts of the state through July 30. High alert has been sounded for hilly and coastal regions. The relentless rain has triggered damage at several places in the state. Trees have been uprooted, houses have collapsed in several areas, vehicles have been damaged, and roads have been affected. At many places, this has led to power outages and traffic disruptions.

Mudslides were reported in several highland areas, including Makkimala and Arala.

Speaking to the media, state Revenue Minister K. Rajan said the rainfall is expected to ease from Monday as the low-pressure system weakens. He confirmed that 163 houses have been fully destroyed in the recent spell of rain and assured that compensation will be provided to all affected families.

With rivers overflowing, many dams, including Sholayar and Kakkayam, have been opened. An orange alert has been issued for major rivers such as Manimala and Pampa in Pathanamthitta, Vamanapuram in Thiruvananthapuram, Pallikkal in Kollam, Achankovil in Alappuzha, Thodupuzha in Idukki, Chalakudy in Thrissur, Valapattanam in Kannur, and the Kabani in Wayanad.

Residents living along riverbanks have been urged to stay alert and shift to safer locations if necessary.

In Ernakulam and Alappuzha districts, several homes have been flooded due to the continuous rainfall. Two relief camps have been opened in Ernakulam to accommodate those displaced by the floods.

–IANS

Previous article
Punjab Police bust Pak-backed arms, drug smuggling network; 5 arrested
Next article
Vijay‘s TVK issues guidelines to cadres ahead of TN Assembly election campaign
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

He showed such courage that shook India: PM Modi pays homage to Khudiram Bose in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, July 27 : Addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra...
NATIONAL

CPI(M), Cong gasp for alternative narrative on rising political heat on ‘Bengali Pride’

Kolkata, July 27 : Amid the rising political heat in West Bengal over the issues of 'Bengali Pride'...
NATIONAL

Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts

New Delhi, July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised UNESCO's recognition of the 12 Maratha...
NATIONAL

PM Modi highlights India’s achievements in space, science in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, July 27:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed pride over the recent achievements by Indians in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

He showed such courage that shook India: PM Modi pays homage to Khudiram Bose in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27 : Addressing his monthly radio...

CPI(M), Cong gasp for alternative narrative on rising political heat on ‘Bengali Pride’

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 27 : Amid the rising political heat...

Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Load more

Popular news

He showed such courage that shook India: PM Modi pays homage to Khudiram Bose in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27 : Addressing his monthly radio...

CPI(M), Cong gasp for alternative narrative on rising political heat on ‘Bengali Pride’

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 27 : Amid the rising political heat...

Every stone is witness to historical event: PM Modi on UNESCO recognition of Maratha forts

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge