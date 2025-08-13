Autum Session of Meghalaya Assembly from Sept 8 to 12

Shillong, Aug 13 :The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly met today, the 13th of August 2025, at 3:30 P.M. in the New Conference Room of the Assembly at Khyndailad, Shillong.

The meeting was convened to finalize the calendar for the forthcoming Autumn Session 2025.

The meeting was chaired by the Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma, and attended by Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Parliamentary Affairs Department, Dr. Mukul Sangma, MLA & Leader of Opposition (who joined via video conference from the DC’s office, Tura, West Garo Hills), Charles Pyngrope, MLA & Member, Lahkmen Rymbui, MLA & Member.

Also present were C.V.D. Diengdoh, Commissioner & Secretary, Parliamentary Affairs Department; Dr. Andrew Simons, Commissioner & Secretary, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly; and Shri Malthus S. Sangma, Secretary, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly .

Following the deliberations, the committee unanimously approved the calendar for the Autumn Session 2025, which will be held from 8th September (Monday) to 12th September (Friday). The five-day session will comprise three days of Government Business and two days of Private Members’ Business.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Speaker Shri Thomas A. Sangma said, “We had the BAC meeting to finalize the calendar for the upcoming Autumn Session. The meeting went very well and was attended by all members, with the Leader of the Opposition joining virtually from Tura. The BAC has unanimously approved the calendar for the session, which will commence on 8th September and conclude on 12th September, covering five working days — three for Government Business and two for Private Members’ Business.”

When asked about the decision to schedule the session from Monday to Friday instead of starting on a Friday, the Speaker clarified:

“It is not mandatory to begin on a Friday. Last year, the Autumn Session also comprised five working days, though it began on a Friday and extended to the following Friday due to the Janmashtami holiday. This time, since there is less Government Business, especially fewer Supplementary Demands and Demands for Grants, the committee agreed on a five-day session from Monday to Friday.”