Wednesday, August 13, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

BESCOM woman officer sexually harassed, robbed in B’luru PG

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bengaluru, Aug 13: A shocking incident was reported from the Yelahanka police station limits in Bengaluru on Wednesday, where a robber threatened a woman officer staying in a paying guest (PG) with a knife, sexually harassed her, and then robbed her. Following the woman officer’s complaint, police have launched a manhunt for the accused.

According to police, the victim works as an assistant engineer with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and had moved into the PG in Judicial Layout just 15 days ago. On August 11, she returned to her room on the third floor of the PG after work. After hearing a knock at her door, she unsuspectingly opened it, assuming it was PG hostel staff.

As soon as she did, a knife-wielding robber barged into the room, held the knife to her neck, and sexually harassed her. The robber attempted to snatch her jewellery, but when the victim resisted strongly, he grabbed two mobile phones lying on the bed and fled from the spot.

Police have recorded her statement and collected CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the robber. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident. Recently, the Bengaluru Police arrested a PG owner, Ashraf, for allegedly raping a student.

The police stated that the accused ran a PG at Soladevanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The victim college girl, had joined the PG recently, and the accused had taken her out in his car to an isolated place and committed the crime.

On June 25, an incident of a nursing student allegedly raped by the owner of PG accommodation after she confessed to a theft was reported. The police later arrested the accused. The arrested person was identified as 35-year-old Ravi Teja Reddy, the owner of the PG facility.

According to police, Reddy raped the 21-year-old woman after she admitted to stealing three gold rings from another girl residing in the same PG. The victim, a nursing graduate from Andhra Pradesh, had joined the PG only a week before the incident and was searching for a job, police said.

Investigations revealed that the victim had allegedly stolen three gold rings from another PG inmate. She had also disconnected the CCTV camera wire during the theft. However, she asked another inmate whether the CCTV footage would still be recorded despite the wire being cut.

This conversation was shared with Reddy, which raised his suspicion about the nurse. In her complaint, the victim stated that Reddy initially touched her private parts under the pretext of checking her. When she resisted, he allegedly raped her.

The victim also said that Reddy later threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone. It was only after her friends came to her support that she gathered the courage to file a complaint.

IANS

Previous article
Records of over 100 booths in Bengal missing, Chief Electoral Officer to inform ECI
Next article
Sonia Gandhi was voter before acquiring Indian citizenship, says Amit Malviya
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India’s stand vindicated as Pakistan fails to meet IMF loan conditions again

New Delhi, Aug 13: With Pakistan failing to meet three out of the five targets fixed by the...
NATIONAL

Sonia Gandhi was voter before acquiring Indian citizenship, says Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Aug 13: BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday alleged that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi...
NATIONAL

Records of over 100 booths in Bengal missing, Chief Electoral Officer to inform ECI

Kolkata, Aug 13: The records of the voters' lists of around a hundred polling booths in West Bengal,...
NATIONAL

Centre, Airlines discuss resumption of flights at Sikkim’s Pakyong Airport

New Delhi, Aug 13: A high-level meeting was held in the national capital to deliberate on the restoration...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s stand vindicated as Pakistan fails to meet IMF loan conditions again

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: With Pakistan failing to meet...

Sonia Gandhi was voter before acquiring Indian citizenship, says Amit Malviya

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: BJP IT Cell chief Amit...

Records of over 100 booths in Bengal missing, Chief Electoral Officer to inform ECI

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: The records of the voters' lists...
Load more

Popular news

India’s stand vindicated as Pakistan fails to meet IMF loan conditions again

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: With Pakistan failing to meet...

Sonia Gandhi was voter before acquiring Indian citizenship, says Amit Malviya

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 13: BJP IT Cell chief Amit...

Records of over 100 booths in Bengal missing, Chief Electoral Officer to inform ECI

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 13: The records of the voters' lists...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge