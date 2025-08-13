Wednesday, August 13, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

SYNTHESIS-2025: Innovative creations showcased by RGU fashion design graduates

Guwahati, Aug 13: The Royal School of Fashion Design and Technology at the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) on Tuesday presented SYNTHESIS-2025, a celebration of creativity, innovation, and the inspiring design journey of its graduating students from the batch of 2021–2025.

Featuring nine graduating designers from across the Northeast, the showcase presented a curated collection of 45 ensembles, each reflecting in-depth research, exceptional craftsmanship, and thoughtful thematic interpretation. The runway came alive with nine celebrated fashion showstoppers, further adding glamour and inspiration to the event.

Bobbeeta Sharma, independent filmmaker and media professional, and Marami Medhi, accomplished Kathak exponent and Founder of Sur Sargam graced the event as the guests of honour and addressed the gathering.

Organised and executed by the dedicated faculty team of the Fashion Design Department—Akriti Mazumdar, Asif Iqbal Mazid, Gazala A. Goney,  Sukriti Baruah, Aruniva Bhagawati, Pubika Michong, and Dr. Thangjam Roshini—SYNTHESIS-2025 marked not only the culmination of academic learning but also the beginning of the graduates’ professional journeys into the dynamic world of fashion.

This year’s edition also paid a heartfelt tribute to late Assamese designer and entrepreneur Meghali Das, founder of Handloom Hues, renowned for her contributions to promoting Assamese handloom and empowering local artisans.

Speaking to the media, Angira Mimani, Associate Dean, Student Affairs, RGU said, “I am truly delighted to see our students drawing inspiration from the North East — celebrating its evolving identity and the way the region is embracing the fashion industry. This growth is opening remarkable opportunities for our young creative aspirants. Akriti Mazumdar, Assistant Professor at RSFT, RGU, said, “As a design mentor, today is an emotional and proud moment for me. I’ve seen our students pour their hard work, creativity, and dedication into every detail, transforming their ideas into ensembles that are not only artistically inspiring but also commercially viable”.

The event was graced by prominent personalities, including Dr. Sriparna B. Baruah (Advisor, NEHHDC), Ms. Nandinee Kalita (Lead Principal, Margdarshak Advisory), Shyamant Hazarika, Bidyut & Rakesh, Nandini Borkakoti, Bhavna Kalita, radio presenters RJ Aaliya, actor Bonkim Saikia, leading digital creator Ms. Nilakshi R. Sarma, and others.

 

Parliament approves new Income Tax Bill
Centre, Airlines discuss resumption of flights at Sikkim’s Pakyong Airport
