Thursday, August 14, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

ECI objects to ‘Vote Chori’ remarks, terms it attack on voters’ dignity: Sources

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strongly objected to political leaders using phrases like “Vote Chori” to allege electoral malpractices. Sources said the poll body views such language as an attack on the dignity of Indian voters and the integrity of election officials.

According to sources, the Commission says the “One Person, One Vote” principle has been firmly in place since the first general elections of 1951-52, and any allegation of duplicate voting must be backed by verifiable evidence.

“If anyone has any proof of any person actually voting twice in any election, it should be shared with ECI with a written Affidavit rather than colouring all the electors of India as ‘Chor’ without any proof,” ECI sources said.

They said the Commission is particularly concerned that such rhetoric not only casts doubt on crores of Indian voters but also undermines the credibility of poll officials engaged in conducting elections.

“Trying to create a false narrative by using dirty phrases like ‘Vote Chori’ for our electors is not only a direct attack on the crores of Indian electors but also an assault on the integrity of lakhs of election staff,” the EC sources said.

The reaction comes in the wake of recent remarks by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that multiple voters were registered at the same address at a press conference and accused the BJP of “stealing votes” in connivance with the ECI.

The Congress leader claimed to have shared data supporting his charge, but the Commission is insisting on an affidavit. On August 7, Gandhi accused the BJP of adding fake names to voter rolls, citing examples from Karnataka, and claimed a “massive theft of votes” in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat. The Commission has already rejected such allegations as baseless and misleading.

IANS

Previous article
Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime’s decision not to observe National Mourning Day
Next article
No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Mamata Banerjee reiterates ‘harassment’ of ‘Bengali-speaking’ people

Kolkata, Aug 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated her allegations that Bengali-speaking people were...
NATIONAL

No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi

Lucknow, Aug 14 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal on Thursday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...
NATIONAL

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime’s decision not to observe National Mourning Day

Dhaka, Aug 14: Bangladesh's Awami League on Thursday slammed the Muhhamad Yunus-led interim government for not commemorating the...
NATIONAL

Assam govt to spend Rs 325 crore for cashless medical treatment of needy citizens

Guwahati, Aug 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government is set...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mamata Banerjee reiterates ‘harassment’ of ‘Bengali-speaking’ people

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Aug 14 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal...

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime’s decision not to observe National Mourning Day

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 14: Bangladesh's Awami League on Thursday slammed...
Load more

Popular news

Mamata Banerjee reiterates ‘harassment’ of ‘Bengali-speaking’ people

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Aug 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Aug 14 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal...

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime’s decision not to observe National Mourning Day

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 14: Bangladesh's Awami League on Thursday slammed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge