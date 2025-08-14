Thursday, August 14, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Extremely tragic: Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka express grief over Kishtwar cloudburst tragedy

New Delhi, Aug 14: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed deep sorrow over the devastating cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday that claimed at least 23 lives and left many injured or missing.

In a post on X, Kharge said: “Extremely pained by the loss of several lives in the terrible cloudburst tragedy in Kishtwar, Jammu &amp; Kashmir. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I express my deepest sympathies to each of them. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured and with those searching for their missing family members.”

Urging swift action, he added: “I urge the authorities to engage more NDRF and Armed Forces teams for better relief and rehabilitation efforts. In this grim situation, Congress workers must extend all possible assistance to the people.”

Rahul Gandhi called the incident “extremely tragic,” saying: “The news of several deaths and many people missing due to the devastation caused by a cloudburst in Kishtwar is heartbreaking. I express my deep condolences to the affected families and hope for the swift recovery of those who are missing. I urge the administration to expedite relief and rescue operations. I request Congress leaders and workers to cooperate with the administration and provide all possible assistance to those in need.”

Priyanka Gandhi described the tragedy as “heart-wrenching”. “The news of the massive devastation in Kishtwar, resulting in the death of a large number of people and many others missing, is extremely painful. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the grief-stricken families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and the safety of those missing. I appeal to my Congress colleagues to provide every possible assistance to the victims and affected families.”

The cloudburst struck Chasoti, the last motorable village on the route to the Machail Mata temple, between 12 noon and 1 p.m., when a large gathering had assembled for the annual yatra. Reports indicate that around 100 people were injured and taken to hospitals, while rescue operations are ongoing.

IANS

From struggle to strength, President Murmu charts India’s path to 2047
Kishtwar cloudburst: Massive rescue operation underway; 38 bodies recovered
