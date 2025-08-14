Thursday, August 14, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Mamata Banerjee reiterates ‘harassment’ of ‘Bengali-speaking’ people

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kolkata, Aug 14: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reiterated her allegations that Bengali-speaking people were being harassed in the BJP-ruled states.

“Those who are trying to discriminate against Bengalis do have any idea of the language that icons like Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Kavi Nazrul Islam and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose spoke? Those who came as refugees to our country are now considered as citizens of our country.

If there are illegal infiltrators, the Union government can take action against them, and I have nothing to say on that. But there shouldn’t be unnecessary harassment of people just because they speak in Bengali” the Chief Minister said while addressing a function to celebrate the ‘Kanyashree Day’.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that she had received news that one person was not allowed to rent a room at a hotel in Noida just because he was speaking in Bengali.

“There is a necessity to learn the English language. But that does not mean that Bengali will be a forgotten language,” the Chief Minister said. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that currently over 93 lakh young women in West Bengal have benefited from the state government’s Kanyashree scheme. Our target is to ensure the figure crosses 1 crore soon,” the Chief Minister said.

“I always think that a society where women are not well off can never be well off. Empowerment of women is necessary for the development of society. It is my pride that today there are more than 93 lakh ‘Kanyashree women’ in our state. Seventeen and a half thousand crore taka has been handed over to them under this project. We don’t just talk about women’s empowerment. We do it,” she said.

‘Kanyashree Prakalpa’ is a targeted conditional cash transfer scheme aimed at checking child marriage and retaining girls in schools and other educational institutions.

IANS

Previous article
No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi

Lucknow, Aug 14 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal on Thursday lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...
NATIONAL

ECI objects to ‘Vote Chori’ remarks, terms it attack on voters’ dignity: Sources

New Delhi, Aug 14: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strongly objected to political leaders using phrases...
NATIONAL

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime’s decision not to observe National Mourning Day

Dhaka, Aug 14: Bangladesh's Awami League on Thursday slammed the Muhhamad Yunus-led interim government for not commemorating the...
NATIONAL

Assam govt to spend Rs 325 crore for cashless medical treatment of needy citizens

Guwahati, Aug 14: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government is set...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Aug 14 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal...

ECI objects to ‘Vote Chori’ remarks, terms it attack on voters’ dignity: Sources

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14: The Election Commission of India...

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime’s decision not to observe National Mourning Day

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 14: Bangladesh's Awami League on Thursday slammed...
Load more

Popular news

No one bothered to see my tears for years: SP MLA Pooja Pal praises CM Yogi

NATIONAL 0
Lucknow, Aug 14 (IANS) Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal...

ECI objects to ‘Vote Chori’ remarks, terms it attack on voters’ dignity: Sources

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 14: The Election Commission of India...

Bangladesh: Awami League slams Yunus regime’s decision not to observe National Mourning Day

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Aug 14: Bangladesh's Awami League on Thursday slammed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge