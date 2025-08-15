Asia Cup: DOES Gill Fit IN for India’s XI?

New Delhi, Aug 14: Shubman Gill’s stock has risen sharply following a successful England Test series, but whether the 24-year-old should return to India’s T20I XI remains a contentious topic.

Reports suggest Gill is being considered as vice-captain to Suryakumar Yadav for the upcoming Asia Cup, despite not featuring in the shortest format for over a year. His potential comeback has reignited the debate over India’s tendency to mould players into all-format stars.

While Gill’s classical batting style and anchor role have yielded remarkable returns in the IPL — averaging 50.4 at a strike rate of 154.8 since 2023 — his tempo does not align perfectly with India’s high-octane T20I blueprint. Since their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, India’s top three have collectively scored at a blistering strike rate of 173.1, led by explosive starts from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Tilak Varma, who have combined for seven centuries in this period.Gill’s T20 strike rate of 138 in powerplays, coupled with a boundary every 4.72 balls, lags behind the current opening trio’s 158 strike rate and boundary frequency of one every 3.65 deliveries. Yashasvi Jaiswal, striking at 151 across all T20s, is also in contention should India need a top-order alternative.

Selectors face a balancing act. Bringing Gill into the XI could displace Samson, forcing changes in the wicketkeeping slot, where options like Jitesh Sharma and Dhruv Jurel remain untested at international level.

The risk, critics argue, lies in disrupting a settled, successful unit for a player still adapting his game to T20I demands.

Gill’s stellar red-ball form has already earmarked him as the long-term leader in Tests and ODIs. But with India’s T20I side functioning smoothly, there are questions over whether phasing him into the shortest format now is necessary — or wise. (Agencies)