Charting a Path Toward Walkability and Cycle-ability

Shillong’s Sustainable Mobility Imperative:

By Gervasius Nongkseh

The sight of the Chief Minister riding a bicycle has ignited widespread discussion among Shillong’s residents, with many weighing in on the symbolic gesture and its implications. The unexpected move has drawn mixed reactions, fueling conversations on social media and public forums. The question that arises in our minds is ‘Can Shillong reinvent itself as a pedestrian and cyclist’s paradise?’

Shillong has long been celebrated for its ethereal mists, cascading waterfalls, and historical-era charm. Yet beneath this bucolic façade the city grapples with a modern malaise—a rapidly deteriorating urban mobility landscape characterized by chronic congestion, uncivilized littering, reckless driving and an alarming erosion of public space. As global cities increasingly embrace sustainable transit paradigms, Shillong faces an existential question: Will it remain shackled to outdated car-centric planning, or will it seize the opportunity to reinvent itself as a model of walkable and cycle-able urbanism in India’s Northeast? As vehicles choke the narrow road, it is high time that the government and people alike should think differently and act accordingly.

This is not merely a question of transportation policy, but of urban identity and civic survival. The transformation envisioned here—where pedestrians and cyclists reclaim the streets—promises not just environmental dividends but a fundamental re-imagining of public life. However, the path forward is strewn with formidable challenges, from infrastructural deficits to deeply entrenched land holding systems and cultural attitudes. Through an examination of Shillong’s latent potential, systemic barriers, and necessary interventions, this analysis seeks to illuminate both the possibilities and the hard choices that lie ahead.

(i) Prospects: The Untapped Potential of a Hill City

Shillong’s geographical and socio-cultural fabric presents unique advantages for sustainable mobility transition. Unlike India’s sprawling metropolises, the city’s compact urban morphology—with critical commercial, educational, and administrative nodes concentrated within a 10-kilometer radius—creates ideal conditions for active transportation. The bustling Police Bazar, the academic hub of Laitumkhrah, the Ïewduh Market and the government precincts in Lower Lachumiere all exist within what urban planners term the “golden distance” for pedestrian and cyclist accessibility of only about 5 kms radius. A pedestrian- and cycle-friendly Shillong could significantly enrich its tourism profile.

The city’s temperate climate, with annual temperatures rarely exceeding 25°C, offers a natural advantage over plain cities where extreme heat discourages outdoor mobility. Notably, Shillong already possesses an organic walking culture, evident in the vibrant foot traffic along Iewduh market’s labyrinthine alleys and the students traversing the streets near St. Edmund’s and St. Anthony’s campuses. This existing behavioural pattern provides a crucial foundation for institutionalized pedestrianization efforts.

Policy frameworks are gradually aligning with this vision. The Shillong Smart City proposal includes provisions for non-motorized transport (NMT) infrastructure and the Meghalaya Urban Development Authority is leaving no stone unturned to provide a pedestrian-friendly ambience for Shillongites. Perhaps most promising is the burgeoning cycling movement among Shillong’s youth, manifested in events like the annual Meghalaya Cyclothon and the proliferation of cycling clubs. These developments suggest that the seeds of transformation have already been sown—awaiting only systematic nurturing.

(ii) Problems: Structural and Cultural Barriers to Sustainable Mobility

Yet despite the advantages, Shillong’s transition faces systemic obstacles. The most visible is the abysmal state of pedestrian infrastructure. A walk around Shillong will tell us the true picture of the purported footpaths that are either dangerously dilapidated, or illegally appropriated by commercial establishments. The consequences are stark: pedestrians are knocked down by speeding bikes and cars from time to time.

For cyclists, the challenges are even more daunting. The complete absence of dedicated cycling lanes forces riders into deadly proximity with motorized traffic on Shillong’s narrow, winding roads. The city’s topography—with varying gradients in different places often—presents additional physiological barriers for casual cyclists. These physical constraints are compounded by a cultural mindset that equates automobile ownership with social status, a perception reinforced by decades of urban planning that privileged cars over people.

The institutional landscape reveals equally troubling gaps. While the Shillong Municipal Board has passed resolutions supporting Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) development, implementation remains hamstrung by jurisdictional conflicts, budget constraints, and lack of technical expertise. Enforcement of existing regulations—whether against sidewalk encroachment or reckless driving—is notoriously lax. Perhaps most critically, the city lacks a long term and comprehensive mobility plan that integrates pedestrian and cycling networks with public transit systems, resulting in fragmented, ineffective interventions.

(iii) Challenges: The Imperative for Holistic Urban Transformation

Addressing these complex issues demands a mobility revolution—one that combines physical infrastructure overhaul with profound policy and cultural shifts. The first order of business must be the creation of a contiguous, barrier-free pedestrian network. This requires not just repairing existing footpaths but implementing universal design standards incorporating tactile paving for the visually impaired, weather-protected walkways, and intelligent traffic calming measures. International best practices from cities like Bogotá’s renowned Ciclovía program could inform similar car-free zones in Shillong’s commercial cores. Thanks to the efforts of the government, at least now we can walk with ease in Police Bazar.

As of now the city does not have dedicated cycle tracks. For cycling to become a viable mainstream option, the city must develop an interconnected network of dedicated, gradient-sensitive bike lanes prioritized along key corridors like GS Road, Laitumkhrah area, Nongthymmai to Rhino point and other places. Complementary measures should include a public bike-sharing system with electric-assist options to counter topographic challenges, along with secure parking facilities at transit nodes. The CM has spoken of these important plans and we hope to see these significant visions implemented. However, these physical interventions must be underpinned by robust policy reforms—from stringent enforcement of traffic regulations to the introduction of congestion pricing in the designated area.

Perhaps most challenging will be the necessary cultural transformation and status outlook. It amazes us when we see the PM of Canada and UK commuting with bicycles. How we wish that our leaders will walk the talk.

Public awareness campaigns leveraging local influencers, school programs, and community events must work to dismantle the automobile’s social cachet while celebrating walking and cycling as markers of enlightened urban citizenship. Similarly, the media has a critical role in reframing the narrative—from reporting mobility issues as mere traffic inconveniences to treating them as fundamental questions of urban equity and environmental justice.

The Urgency of Now

Shillong stands at a crossroads—it can either continue grappling with traffic congestion and pollution or embrace a greener, healthier future by prioritizing walking and cycling. The prospects are promising, but the problems and challenges demand urgent attention. With coordinated efforts in infrastructure development, policy enforcement, and public engagement, Shillong can transform into a city where pedestrians and cyclists move freely and safely. The vision of a walkable and cycle-able Shillong is not just an urban planning goal but a necessity for preserving the city’s charm and improving the quality of life for its residents. The time to act is now. Will Shillong rise to the challenge? The solutions exist; what is lacking is political will and civic mobilization to implement them at scale.

The stakes could not be higher. Beyond reducing emissions and congestion, creating a walkable and cycle-able Shillong promises great social benefits—healthier citizens, more vibrant public spaces, and a stronger sense of community. As cities worldwide demonstrate, such transformations yield economic dividends too, with pedestrian-friendly areas consistently out-performing auto-centric zones in commercial vitality.

The time for half-measures has passed. What Shillong needs now is nothing less than a new mobility compact—one that places pedestrians and cyclists at the heart of urban planning for a healthier city. The alternative is unthinkable: a once-graceful hill station choking on its own success. The choice is Shillong’s to make. Let the discussion begins.