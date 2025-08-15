Warner’s Ashes jibe ‘part of the fun’: Root

London, Aug 14: Joe Root has dismissed David Warner’s pre-Ashes jibe as harmless banter, insisting he is better prepared than ever to break his century drought in Australia when England tour later this year.

Speaking earlier this month, former Australia opener Warner quipped that Root would need to “take the surfboard off his front leg” to avoid lbw dismissals – a playful dig at the England batter’s record Down Under. Root, 34, responded with good humour.

“I can’t control what people say in interviews,” Root said ahead of Thursday’s The Hundred clash between his Trent Rockets and Warner’s London Spirit at Lord’s. “I’ll just keep my surfboard out of the way.” (Agencies)