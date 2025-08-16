Saturday, August 16, 2025
Two dead in landslide after heavy rain lashes Mumbai; flights, trains delayed

Mumbai, Aug 16: Two people lost their lives and two others were injured after torrential rainfall in Mumbai triggered a deadly landslide in the city’s Vikhroli area on Saturday. Flight and train operations were also hit due to the heavy rain and there were traffic disruptions due to waterlogging.

The incident took place around 2.39 A.M. at Varsha Nagar in Vikhroli Parksite, when a portion of soil and stones from a nearby hillock collapsed onto a hut. Four members of the Mishra family were trapped under the debris and were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital.

Doctors declared Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50) dead, while Aarti Mishra (45) and Ruturaj Mishra (20) are undergoing treatment. Hospital authorities confirmed that both injured are currently stable.

Soon after the incident, emergency response teams, including the fire brigade, police, and BMC staff, reached the site and began evacuation. Several nearby residents were shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, Mumbai struggled with widespread waterlogging and severe traffic disruption following continuous downpours. Major arterial roads were flooded, vehicles remained stranded on the Western Express Highway, and the Andheri subway was shut due to water accumulation.

Several areas, including Kurla, Sion, Chembur, and Andheri, reported heavy waterlogging. Authorities also stated that waterlogging on railway tracks disrupted train operations, causing several delays.

Local trains were reported to be running 15-20 minutes late, and passengers were advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Flight operations at Mumbai airport were also affected due to the heavy rainfall.

Many airlines, including IndiGo, issued advisories urging passengers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport. Mumbai Police issued an advisory warning of possible waterlogging across key areas and cautioned citizens against unnecessary travel. “Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect.

Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out. Police have been instructed to be on high alert, and Mumbai Police is alert and ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103,” Mumbai Police said in its post.

IANS

