Tuesday, August 19, 2025
‘Outsiders’ interfering in state’s issues will face legal action: Himanta

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, Aug. 19: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned “outsiders” attempting to interfere in sensitive issues concerning the state, stating that anyone “crossing the line” would face strict legal action.

“Some suspicious people from different parts of India are coming to Assam. Even during the NRC update process, they had come and we have been tracking them. Today, Irfan Ali, an engineer, and Neha Darban, an advocate at the Mumbai High Court, as well as several visitors from Kerala have arrived here,” the chief minister informed mediapersons late Monday evening.

“During the NRC update period, outsiders came and ruined the entire effort. Back then, the government did not keep a close watch. However, today, we are keeping an eye on every move. If anyone crosses the line and indulges in excess politics, they will be arrested,” he warned.

The chief minister reiterated that no “fundamentalist individuals”, be it from Kerala, Mumbai, Delhi, or any other state would be allowed to operate freely in Assam.

On the NRC issue, Sarma alleged that some people created fake records by taking advantage of the same names of individuals and entering the names of those who did not deserve to be on the list.

The chief minister also associated some of these practices to the ideas of social activist Harsh Mander.

“The state government has gathered ample evidence of the anomalies over the past five years, and the findings will soon be submitted to the Supreme Court,” he said.

