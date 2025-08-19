USTM, Nikon India mark World Photography Day with enthralling photography-reel contest

GUWAHATI, Aug 19: The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) celebrated World Photography Day with great enthusiasm by organizing a

vibrant Landscape Photography & Reel Making Competition in association with Nikon India.

The event brought together budding photographers and creative storytellers to celebrate the art and science of photography, showcasing their unique perspectives.

The celebration began early in the morning, as students roamed the lush USTM campus under drizzles, capturing nature’s beauty through their lenses. Their works reflected both creativity and technical skill, turning fleeting moments into timeless frames.

The formal programme commenced at 2:00 p.m. at the NKC Auditorium, USTM, with a welcome address and felicitation of guests. The highlight of the event was a keynote address by Tarun Siwach, Senior Manager–Technical, Nikon India, who shared valuable insights into the evolving landscape of photography.

A thought-provoking panel discussion, “Framing the Truth”, featured renowned journalist Pankaj Saikia, who spoke on “The Power of Photography”. He remarked:

“Photography is more than just capturing moments; it’s about telling stories, evoking emotions, and preserving memories. A single frame can convey the depth of human experience, spark empathy, and inspire change.”

Adding further depth to the occasion, industry experts Partha Sarthi Baruah and Neeraj Phukan shared their experiences, inspiring participants with their knowledge and passion.

The much-awaited prize distribution ceremony concluded the day, recognizing the talent and creativity of participants with cash prizes who showcased their artistry through photography and reels.

USTM reiterated its commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and sustainability while

providing platforms for students to excel beyond classrooms. With its NAAC ‘A’ Grade accreditation and ranking in the 151–200 band of NIRF India Rankings 2024, USTM continues to nurture excellence in diverse fields.