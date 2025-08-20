Wednesday, August 20, 2025
500 newly-admitted students awarded scholarships by Royal Global University

By: Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 20: Continuing its mission to encourage students to pursue higher education and curb brain drain from Northeast India, The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) today organised the Scholarship Award Letter Distribution Ceremony for more than 500 newly admitted students across various programmes for the Academic Year 2025–26.

In addition, the University conferred the Semester Topper Scholarship upon 72 students for their outstanding performance in the Even Semester Examination 2024–25, according to a Press release.

The scholarships were conferred under multiple categories, including Merit Scholarship, Endowment Scholarship, BPL Category Scholarship, Community-based Scholarship, Sports Scholarship, and Scholarship for Wards of Military, Paramilitary, and Police Personnel from the northeastern region. The Scholarship Recipients are entitled to fee waivers to the extent of 100%, 50% and 25%, in recognition of their academic excellence, special achievements, and community contributions.

In an earlier event held on Monday, 72 RGU students were awarded the Semester Topper Scholarship for the Even Semester Examination 2024-25. Each recipient received a monthly scholarship of ₹3,000 in recognition of their exceptional academic performance. Additionally, 15 students already holding other prestigious scholarships were presented with Certificates of Merit. The event also celebrated 15 outstanding students who represented the University and emerged as winners at the 38th Inter University National Youth Festival 2024–25, organised by Amity University, Noida. They were awarded Certificates of Appreciation and will receive fee concessions as per the University policy.

The occasion was graced by Dr. AK Pansari, Chancellor, RGU; Major General R. K. Jha, AVSM (Retd.), Director (Personnel) at NEEPCO; Major General AK Sharma, General Officer Commanding, 51 sub area Guwahati; Prof. Diganta Munshi, Registrar Administration; Prof. DN Singh, Registrar Academics; Deans of the Schools, Heads of the Departments and faculty members.

Addressing the huge gathering of students, Major General RK Jha said, “Failure is the reason of my success. Any successful man who says he has not failed, is a liar. This is the story we carry from battlefield.” He emphasised on learning the art of understanding which he called a science and that there are three kinds of understanding: individual understanding, collective understanding and group understanding.

“You must develop all these three kinds of understanding to create an ecosystem where you are willing to listen to others’ points of view, willing to adapt, do a little give and take to come to a common cause. Once you develop this understanding to totality of the situation then you put your mighty shoulders behind to achieve success”, he advised the students.

 

