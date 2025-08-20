Wednesday, August 20, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

HM Shah introduces landmark bill for removal of jailed PMs, CMs, Ministers in Lok Sabha

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 20: Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three pivotal bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes automatic removal of elected officials – Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers – if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

The bill, along with the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee following a voice vote.

The House was subsequently adjourned till 5 p.m. The Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to amend Articles 75, 164, and 239AA, introducing a legal mechanism that mandates the removal of ministers in custody for offences punishable by five years or more.

As per the provisions, the President will remove the Prime Minister, the Governor will remove Chief Ministers, and the Lieutenant-Governor will remove Chief Ministers of Union Territories. If no resignation or advice for removal is tendered by the 31st day, the office will automatically fall vacant on the 32nd day.

Reappointment is permitted upon release from custody. In his statement distributed to Lok Sabha members, HM Shah emphasised that elected representatives must embody public trust and constitutional morality. He said that their conduct should be above suspicion and political interests must be set aside in favour of public welfare.

The introduction of the bills was met with resistance from Opposition members, who continued to demand a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar. Speaker Om Birla admonished the protesting MPs, stating, “This is not appropriate behaviour.

The entire country is watching. You are parliamentarians.” He urged decorum and emphasised the ethical intent behind the bills before calling for their introduction, but the Opposition members paid no heed to his appeal and kept on shouting slogans in the well of the House. Speaker Birla then adjourned the House till 5 p.m.

As the bills head to committee review, they have ignited a national conversation on accountability, ethics in governance, and the balance between executive authority and constitutional safeguards.

IANS

