Wednesday, August 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertSPORTS

PM Modi backs India’s Para-sports vision as 104 countries, over 2,500 participants set for World Para Championship

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 20: Chief Patron of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Vanathi Srinivasan, met with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and invited him to inaugurate the opening ceremony of World Para Championship 2025.

India is now gearing up to host the largest para-sport event ever organized on its soil, with confirmation from 104 countries and over 2,500 para-athletes and support staff combined. The Championships will take place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5, 2025, and promise to be an extraordinary celebration of human spirit, determination, and athletic brilliance.

Featuring a staggering 186 medal events across men’s, women’s, and mixed categories, the event will showcase fierce competition, unforgettable moments, and inspiring stories of resilience on a truly global stage.

Participants hail from all over the world—including sporting powerhouses such as the United States, Germany, England, Canada, Brazil, France, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Poland, Australia, China, and many more—making New Delhi a vibrant epicenter of diversity, unity, and the transformative power of sport.

The JLN Stadium itself has undergone extensive renovations, blending cutting-edge technology with comprehensive accessibility upgrades to create a world-class, inclusive environment for athletes, officials, media, and spectators. Reflecting on this historic journey, Vanathi Srinivasan said, “Hosting the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi is not just about sport; it’s about shining a light on the indomitable strength and spirit of para-athletes who redefine courage and determination.

This event will inspire millions, showcase India’s organizational prowess, and ignite the dreams of countless future champions. The world will witness the power of inclusivity and resilience like never before.”

IANS

Previous article
Opposition’s show of solidarity for Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy
Next article
Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

New Delhi, Aug 20: Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has done it again. This time at...
NATIONAL

Opposition’s show of solidarity for Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy

New Delhi, Aug 20: This Vice-Presidential election is not just about filling a constitutional post—it is an ideological...
MEGHALAYA

500 newly-admitted students awarded scholarships by Royal Global University

  Guwahati, Aug 20: Continuing its mission to encourage students to pursue higher education and curb brain drain from...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya ANTF seize drugs worth over Rs 4 crore in last week

Shillong, Aug 20: The Meghalaya Government has intensified its crackdown on narcotics, with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal...

Opposition’s show of solidarity for Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: This Vice-Presidential election is not...

500 newly-admitted students awarded scholarships by Royal Global University

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Aug 20: Continuing its mission to encourage students...
Load more

Popular news

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: Pakistan’s army chief Field Marshal...

Opposition’s show of solidarity for Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 20: This Vice-Presidential election is not...

500 newly-admitted students awarded scholarships by Royal Global University

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Aug 20: Continuing its mission to encourage students...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge