Thursday, August 21, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

70,895 claims, objections filed in Bihar; none from political parties: ECI

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday said the office of the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has so far received 70,895 claims and objections from individual voters seeking inclusion or deletion of names in the state’s draft electoral rolls.

Of these, 3,449 applications have been disposed of by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The poll body underlined that no political party has filed any complaint or objection even after 21 days of the draft rolls being published on August 1.

The window for filing claims and objections will remain open until September 1. According to the rules, claims and objections are decided seven days after verification of supporting documents is completed.

Meanwhile, the Commission said that since August 1, as many as 2,28,793 new electors — those who turned 18 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise — have applied for inclusion in the rolls.

The ECI has provided a month-long opportunity for individuals, political parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to file objections or seek corrections. Of these BLAs, the RJD has 47,506, the Congress 17,549, and Left parties over 2,000 — together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.

The Commission stressed that despite repeated appeals, parties have not participated actively in the revision exercise. “Submit your claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1. So far, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party,” the EC said in a statement.

The poll panel further clarified that electoral rolls are prepared strictly as per law. Any eligible voter left out can submit Form 6 with a copy of Aadhaar by September 1. If any ineligible name has been included, objections can be filed through Form 7 by an elector of the concerned Assembly constituency.

BLAs of recognised parties can also submit Forms 6 and 7 on behalf of voters. Even non-electors of that constituency can file objections with a declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the RER 1960, the ECI statement said.

IANS

Previous article
TN cotton farmers demand production subsidy as prices face sharp decline
Next article
India’s oil purchase from US increasing, we’re not biggest buyer of Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

‘Solid package’ of documents being prepared for PM Modi-Putin Summit: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Moscow, Aug 21: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that he and External Affairs Minister (EAM)...
NATIONAL

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election 2025

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday appointed two senior IAS officers as...
NATIONAL

Satish Golcha, known for 1984 riots case probe, named new Delhi Police chief

New Delhi, Aug 21: Satish Golcha, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch, was on Thursday named the...
News Alert

Nandita Saikia murder case: Dhemaji court sentences convict to death

GUWAHATI, Aug. 21: The Dhemaji District and Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced a man to death for brutally...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Solid package’ of documents being prepared for PM Modi-Putin Summit: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Aug 21: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said...

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election 2025

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 21: The Election Commission of India...

Satish Golcha, known for 1984 riots case probe, named new Delhi Police chief

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 21: Satish Golcha, an IPS officer...
Load more

Popular news

‘Solid package’ of documents being prepared for PM Modi-Putin Summit: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, Aug 21: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said...

ECI appoints observers for Vice Presidential election 2025

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 21: The Election Commission of India...

Satish Golcha, known for 1984 riots case probe, named new Delhi Police chief

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 21: Satish Golcha, an IPS officer...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge