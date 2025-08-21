Thursday, August 21, 2025
Op Sindoor reflects zero tolerance to terrorism: Maj. Gen. Bajaj

By: Bureau

Guwahati, Aug 21: In an engaging and insightful session on Operation Sindoor and India’s evolving war doctrine, Major General Hartej Singh Bajaj, VSM, Headquarters 4 Corps of the Indian Army, addressed students, faculty, and dignitaries at The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) today.

The event, organised by RGU, was attended by Dr. A.K. Pansari, Chancellor, RGU; senior officials of the University, Deans, HoDs, NCC cadets, students, and a delegation of the Indian Army.

Speaking to the students, Maj. Gen. Bajaj offered a detailed perspective on Operation Sindoor, stressing the importance of understanding its true essence beyond what is reported in the media. “The right forum to discuss this is with the youth of our country. The underlying message of Operation Sindoor is clear: zero tolerance to terrorism — we will never forget and we will never forgive,” he stated, according to a Press release.

Explaining India’s preparedness for the operation, Maj Gen Bajaj described it as a “whole-of-nation approach”, highlighting the political unity and collective resolve that enabled India to emerge stronger. He remarked that the Pakistan Army often seeks to deflect attention from its internal weaknesses by creating tensions with India.

“Pakistan is a failed state. It operates under a pseudo democracy, thrives on exporting terror, and uses nuclear weapons as tools of blackmail,” he added. He linked the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan’s inability to accept the prosperity, communal harmony, and development witnessed in Jammu & Kashmir.

Maj Gen Bajaj also dismissed claims made by US President Donald Trump regarding his role in peacekeeping between India and Pakistan. “The ceasefire took place only after Pakistan’s DGMO called India’s DGMO at 3:35 pm on May 10 and propSosed for talks,” he clarified.

The Major General underlined the critical importance of strategic communication and information warfare in the present era, where the primary stakeholders include mainstream media, social media, citizens of India, the armed forces, veterans, global audiences, and adversaries. “Every message and every touch point is like a bullet,” he emphasized.

He elaborated that India’s new war doctrine, shaped in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, rests on three uncompromising pillars: i) Any terror attack will be treated as an act of war, ii) India will not submit to nuclear blackmail, and iii) No distinction will be made between terrorists and their sponsors.

Summing up, Maj Gen Bajaj reiterated the stance of zero tolerance to terrorism. He further stressed that while the Indian Armed Forces are becoming increasingly technology-driven, the role of the nation’s youth is more vital than ever. “Whether you choose to join the Army or not, each of you has a responsibility to contribute to nation building,” he concluded.

 

