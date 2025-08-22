Friday, August 22, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s widest six-lane bridge in Begusarai

By: Agencies

Date:

Patna, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited six-lane road bridge over the Ganga River at Simaria Ganga Dham in Begusarai, one of Asia’s widest bridges.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined him in cutting the ribbon and walking a short distance on the bridge, greeting the crowd gathered despite the rain. The Prime Minister waved to enthusiastic supporters who thronged the venue.

Locals said the entire Simaria Dham was decorated “like a bride” for the occasion, with people turning up from far-off areas to witness the inauguration. The project has been a long-standing demand of the region. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the bridge back in October 2017, and after years of construction, the bridge has now been completed at Rs 1,871 crore.

The newly inaugurated bridge is touted as Asia’s widest six-lane bridge built across the Ganga. It connects Aunta village in Mokama block of Patna district with Simaria Dham in Begusarai, significantly cutting travel time between the two districts.

Officials said the bridge will not only ease connectivity between Patna and Begusarai but also boost regional trade, employment opportunities, and industrial growth. Locals expressed their gratitude, saying travel to Patna had been difficult until now, but with the new bridge, they can reach the state capital much more easily.

Amid rain, people waited for PM Modi. He also acknowledged the crowd’s energy, waved multiple times and interacted briefly with supporters while inspecting the bridge. Many locals described the day as a milestone for the region.

“Whether it is rain or hail, we came from far away to see the Prime Minister. Today, a long-awaited dream has been fulfilled,” said one attendee. Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 14 projects worth Rs 12,992 crore in Gaya.

IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

