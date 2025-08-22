Gold rises Rs 600, Silver soars Rs 1,500

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Gold prices rose by RS 600 to Rs 1,00,620 per 10 grams in Delhi on Thursday, driven by fresh stockist buying and safe-haven demand after recent price dips.

Gold of 99.5% purity also gained RS 500 to Rs 1,00,200. Analysts attributed the rise to global concerns following former US President Donald Trump’s call for a Federal Reserve governor’s resignation, which raised doubts about the Fed’s independence and weakened the US dollar.

Silver prices surged Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,14,000 per kg. Internationally, spot gold traded slightly lower at USD 3,339/oz, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data and Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Spot silver declined 0.32% to USD 37.78/oz in global markets. (PTI)