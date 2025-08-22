Friday, August 22, 2025
spot_img
Business

Gold rises Rs 600, Silver soars Rs 1,500

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, Aug 21: Gold prices rose by RS 600 to Rs 1,00,620 per 10 grams in Delhi on Thursday, driven by fresh stockist buying and safe-haven demand after recent price dips.
Gold of 99.5% purity also gained RS 500 to Rs 1,00,200. Analysts attributed the rise to global concerns following former US President Donald Trump’s call for a Federal Reserve governor’s resignation, which raised doubts about the Fed’s independence and weakened the US dollar.
Silver prices surged Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,14,000 per kg. Internationally, spot gold traded slightly lower at USD 3,339/oz, while investors awaited key U.S. economic data and Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. Spot silver declined 0.32% to USD 37.78/oz in global markets. (PTI)

Previous article
India’s 50 million MSMEs can access digital procurement ahead of festive season: Amazon
Next article
Rupee falls 18 paise against USD
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

Business

Sensex gains 143 points as rally extends to 6th day

Mumbai, Aug 21: Stock markets extended the winning run to the sixth consecutive day on Thursday, with benchmark...
Business

Rupee falls 18 paise against USD

Mumbai, Aug 21: The Indian rupee lost early gains due to positive crude oil prices and a positive...
SPORTS

SPL 2025: Nangkiew Irat make history by beating Mawlai

By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 21: Nangkiew Irat bagged an historic victory against Mawlai in the Shillong Premier League...
SPORTS

New faces galore as Khalid Jamil era begins in Indian men’s football

Bengaluru, Aug 21: It’s a new start for the Indian senior men’s national team under head coach Khalid...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sensex gains 143 points as rally extends to 6th day

Business 0
Mumbai, Aug 21: Stock markets extended the winning run...

Rupee falls 18 paise against USD

Business 0
Mumbai, Aug 21: The Indian rupee lost early gains...

SPL 2025: Nangkiew Irat make history by beating Mawlai

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 21: Nangkiew Irat bagged an...
Load more

Popular news

Sensex gains 143 points as rally extends to 6th day

Business 0
Mumbai, Aug 21: Stock markets extended the winning run...

Rupee falls 18 paise against USD

Business 0
Mumbai, Aug 21: The Indian rupee lost early gains...

SPL 2025: Nangkiew Irat make history by beating Mawlai

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Aug 21: Nangkiew Irat bagged an...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge