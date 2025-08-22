Friday, August 22, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Pakistan: Rights group warns of surging violence against religious minorities

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Islamabad, Aug 22: A leading minority rights group has raised serious concerns over the escalating violence and systemic persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan, warning that Christians, Hindus, Ahmadiyyas, Sikhs, and others continue to face increasing marginalisation, targeted attacks, and social exclusion under the country’s prevailing religious intolerance.

Citing a latest report by the Washington-based Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH), the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM) said findings revealed that the state of religious freedom in Pakistan is “increasingly dire.”

The report noted that despite constitutional guarantees of religious freedom, minorities in Pakistan live under constant threat, with little hope of justice. The VOPM asserted that central to this persecution is Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law, which has been widely misused to intimidate, settle personal disputes, or extort money.

It added that accusations alone—whether true or fabricated—are often enough to spark mob violence against religious minorities in the country. “Hindus, Pakistan’s largest minority, continue to face violence and forced conversions.

In 2019, a blasphemy accusation against Hindu teacher Notan Lal in Sindh triggered riots: Hindu shops were looted, a school ransacked, and a temple attacked. Though Lal was acquitted in 2024, his case is a reminder of how quickly allegations can ignite communal violence.

In 2020, a historic temple in Karak was torched by a mob protesting its expansion, despite Supreme Court orders for protection,” read a statement issued by the rights body. According to VOPM, women and girls from minority communities often face persecution in the form of abduction and forced conversion, with the CSOH report noting that Hindu and Christian girls are particularly at risk.

Highlighting the atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, the rights body stated that in December 2024, a 15-year-old Hindu girl, Kajol was abducted from her home in Sindh province, and then tortured, raped, converted, and forced into marriage.

Her name was changed to “Javeriya,” and her age was falsified to make the marriage appear legal. Despite appeals from her family, the VOPM said she remains trapped with her abductors.

Additionally, the rights body mentioned that in March 2024, a 10-year-old Christian girl, Laiba, was kidnapped from her home in Punjab province, forcibly converted to Islam, and married to her 35-year-old abductor, while documents were falsified to show she was 17.

Instead of returning her to her parents, a Pakistani court ordered that she be kept in a state-run shelter. Similarly, raising concern over the violence faced by minority men as well, the VOPM stated that in March 2025, Hindu sanitation worker Nadeem Naath was shot dead in Peshawar after refusing to convert to Islam.

In the same month, it said 22-year-old Christian labourer Waqas Masih survived an attack by his supervisor, who slit his throat after pressuring him to abandon his faith. “The persecution of Pakistan’s minorities is not only a political and legal issue—it is a deeply human tragedy. It is about families who lose their homes overnight, young girls robbed of their childhoods, and entire communities forced to live in fear,” the VOPM stated.

“And yet, amid this fear, these communities show remarkable resilience. Christians continue to rebuild burned churches, Hindus fight for their temples, Ahmadiyyas stand firm in their faith, and Sikhs strive to keep their culture alive,” it added.

IANS

Previous article
72 pc Indian employers expect new job creation in H2 2025: Report
Next article
Japan plans to double target for investment in India to $68 billion
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

BTR elections: UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates

Guwahati, Aug. 22: The Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced the party’s first list of...
NATIONAL

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc’s VP nominee of supporting ‘Maoism’

Kochi, Aug 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy,...
NATIONAL

Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s widest six-lane bridge in Begusarai

Patna, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited six-lane road bridge over the Ganga...
NATIONAL

Sudheendra Kulkarni welcomes Beijing stand on US tariffs, says India-China together can change world order

New Delhi, Aug 22: Foreign Affairs expert and ex-PMO official, Sudheendra Kulkarni, has welcomed China’s criticism of US...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BTR elections: UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Aug. 22: The Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc’s VP nominee of supporting ‘Maoism’

NATIONAL 0
Kochi, Aug 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s widest six-lane bridge in Begusarai

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

BTR elections: UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Aug. 22: The Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc’s VP nominee of supporting ‘Maoism’

NATIONAL 0
Kochi, Aug 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s widest six-lane bridge in Begusarai

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge