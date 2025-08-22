Friday, August 22, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Sweat more in peace, bleed less in war’: IAF Chief AP Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 22: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, on Friday underlined the importance of continuous investment in defence and rigorous training for the armed forces, stressing that India’s safety rests on the preparedness of both its military and police forces.

He was addressing students as the chief guest at an event at Maharaja Agrasen College in Delhi. “Our boundaries – from external and internal threats – remain safe because of the defence forces and the police. We must not treat this as a burden on the exchequer, but as a necessity. I am very happy that our government has recognised this need and has been regularly acquiring new systems and weapons,” he said.

Highlighting India’s rise in defence capabilities, the Air Chief noted, “Today, we are at par with anybody in the world because of continuous investment. We train with the best in the world, not just to learn, but also to teach.”

He also drew attention to the humanitarian role of the Indian Air Force (IAF). “During natural calamities, you must have seen helicopters dropping food, evacuating people, or delivering aid. Whenever civil authorities request, the IAF takes up that task,” he said, while reiterating that air defence of the nation remains the force’s primary responsibility.

Citing the recent Operation Sindoor, Singh said, “To give a befitting reply to the adversary is our task. It requires intense training. As the saying goes, the more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.” He explained that the IAF is a 1.6 lakh-strong organisation where “everyone has a role, from junior staff to the Chief.”

Training, he said, is a continuous process supported by practical exercises. “Even when there is no war, at least 8–10 air bases always have 2–4 aircraft on standby to intercept any intruder. We are always ready, fully equipped,” he stressed.

IANS

Previous article
Japan plans to double target for investment in India to $68 billion
Next article
India’s forex reserves jump $1.49 billion to $695.11 billion
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

News Alert

BTR elections: UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates

Guwahati, Aug. 22: The Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has announced the party’s first list of...
NATIONAL

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc’s VP nominee of supporting ‘Maoism’

Kochi, Aug 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy,...
NATIONAL

Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s widest six-lane bridge in Begusarai

Patna, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited six-lane road bridge over the Ganga...
NATIONAL

Sudheendra Kulkarni welcomes Beijing stand on US tariffs, says India-China together can change world order

New Delhi, Aug 22: Foreign Affairs expert and ex-PMO official, Sudheendra Kulkarni, has welcomed China’s criticism of US...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BTR elections: UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Aug. 22: The Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc’s VP nominee of supporting ‘Maoism’

NATIONAL 0
Kochi, Aug 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s widest six-lane bridge in Begusarai

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

BTR elections: UPPL announces first list of 18 candidates

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Aug. 22: The Pramod Boro-led United People’s Party...

Amit Shah accuses INDIA bloc’s VP nominee of supporting ‘Maoism’

NATIONAL 0
Kochi, Aug 22: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on...

Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates Asia’s widest six-lane bridge in Begusarai

NATIONAL 0
Patna, Aug 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge