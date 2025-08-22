Vulture conservation campaign with Gram Pradhans rolled out

Guwahati, Aug 22: A conservation education, awareness, and sensitisation campaign

was organised at the Chhaygaon Revenue Circle Office in Kamrup District of Assam on

August 21 with in pursuit of the objective to achieve zero vulture deaths in the district

in the coming years.

Region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) in partnership with Chhaygaon Circle Office, Assam Forest School,

Assam Science Technology and Environment Council (ASTEC), BNHS, and

Bonyabondhu organised the event that was attended by a large number of Gram

Pradhans of Chhaygaon Circle, as well as members of local communities. The

programme was supported by Oriental Bird Club.

Vultures have an important ecological role in nature of keeping the environment

disease-free. They are known as nature’s cleaning crew. Now, vultures are struggling

for their survival for various reasons.

The population of our resident vultures has almost collapsed during the previous two

decades. Few species, such as the Slender-billed Vulture, have populations of less than

900 birds across its distribution ranges.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medicines such as Diclofenac, Aceclofenac,

Ketoprofen, and Nimesulide, which are used to treat bovine pain and fever, have been

identified as a primary cause of the vulture tragedy.

While the Government of India has prohibited the use of all of the NSAIDs listed above

for veterinary purposes, poisonings caused by pesticides such as organophosphates

and carbofuran remained. Estimates of loss in respect of vulture populations have been

put at around Rs 20 crore that is required deal with the rabies crisis alone, with the

human cost through increased incidence of disease being as high as 48,000 deaths per

year in India. The rate of increase of rabies has direct relation with the decline of

Vulture population.

In Kamrup District, hundreds of vultures died in the previous decade and a half as a

result of devouring pesticide-laced carcasses. These poisoning incidents are mainly the

result of some members of the communities attempting to combat cattle predation by

wild carnivores and feral dogs mentioned by one of the Gram Pradhans attending the

programme.

In his address, Chiranjib Das, Circle Officer of Chhaygaon Revenue Circle, urged

everyone to contribute towards vulture conservation and emphasized that Gram

Pradhans could play a pivotal role in spreading the conservation message across

villages. He also assured full support and necessary assistance for vulture conservation

efforts.

Dr Dipankar Lahkar, Senior conservation biologist and Assistant Director of Aaranyak

said that the Kamrup district is very sensitive to vulture conservation. We have lost at

least 600 vultures in the last one and a half decades owing to chemical poisoning.

Educating people and increasing their participation in vulture conservation is critical

for the future of vultures. “We are attempting to bring everyone on board through our

flagship Sagun Mitra and Nest Guardianship initiatives,” Dr. Lahkar said adding that

poison-free food shall rebuild the vulture population.

The programme began with singing of the National Anthem, led by students from

Guwahati College, Arya Vidyapith College, and Handique Girls' College. Dharanidhar

Boro, Assam Gaurav Awardee, interacted with the participants and administrated a

green oath targeting vulture conservation.

Dr Dipankar Lahkar, engaged with the audience using unique IEC material designed to

promote the conservation message of vultures, discussing conservation challenges

associated with vulture decrease and potential solutions.

Jayanta Kumar Pathak, Assistant Director of Aaranyak stretching on the convergence of

vulture conservation with panchayat level planning for institutionalisation of

conservation efforts.

During the occasion, vulture-preferred nesting tree saplings were presented to the

audience. The plants were provided by the Assam Forest School. Dimpi Borah, IFS,

Director of the Assam Forest School, has spearheaded to establish Assam's first nursery

with the goal of raising vulture nesting tree saplings at the Assam Forest School. The

nursery raised over 80% saplings preferred by vultures like that of Simolu, Arjun,

Jamuk for distribution and plantation.

Dr Manisha Sharma, Samiran Kalita of ASTEC, Panchali Hazarika and Dharmendra

Baruah of Assam Forest Department, Prasanna Kalita and Parash Moni Rabha of

Bonyabondhu, Nitul Kalita and Wasima Begum of Aaranyak were also present in the

occasion.