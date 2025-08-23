Saturday, August 23, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

CBI raids Trinamool MLA Sudipto Roy’s house in RG Kar corruption case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kolkata, Aug 23: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers on Saturday raided the house of Trinamool Congress MLA Sudipto Roy in connection with the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital corruption case.

It is learnt that two officers of the central intelligence agency went to Sudipto Roy’s house in the Sinthee area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata in the afternoon. However, the Trinamool MLA was not at home the moment CBI officers went to his home. It may be noted that the TMC MLA was the chairman of the RG Kar Patient Welfare Association.

After the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last year, Sudipto was replaced by TMC leader Shantanu Sen. Meanwhile, Sudipto Roy has been under the CBI’s scanner for a long time.

A section of doctors had claimed that the female doctor’s death was an institutional murder. They even raised allegations about corruption at the government hospital. It was at that time that the TMC MLA came under the CBI radar.

In September last year, officers of the CBI’s Crime Suppression Wing searched his house in Sinthee. At that time, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Shuvendu Adhikari, had alleged that Sudipto had taken the equipment of RG Kar Hospital to his nursing home, which is located adjacent to his house.

In this context, the TMC MLA said that he had built the nursing home in 1984. He had built it bit by bit during the erstwhile Left Front regime. On August 9 last year, the body of a post-graduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The incident had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements by doctors, the common men, and even women members of households. While the sole convict in the case and civic volunteer Sanjay Roy had already been sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court, even after a year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been unable to complete its investigation on the ‘larger conspiracy’ behind the crime.

IANS

Previous article
India, Russia come closer to reviving trade corridors, bolstering economic ties
Next article
Unrest deepens in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan as police revolt over unpaid allowances
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India-Australia concludes 11th round of CECA negotiations

New Delhi, Aug 23: The 11th Round of India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ind-Aus CECA) concluded on Saturday,...
NATIONAL

NHAI terminates contract of agency for misbehaving with army personnel

New Delhi, Aug 23:  A week after an army soldier was brutally assaulted during an altercation at a...
NATIONAL

India’s resilience and economic strength are now a hope for the world: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the growth and resilience the world...
INTERNATIONAL

Unrest deepens in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan as police revolt over unpaid allowances

Islamabad, Aug 23: Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) remains gripped by escalating unrest as police personnel protesting over delayed allowances...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India-Australia concludes 11th round of CECA negotiations

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23: The 11th Round of India-Australia...

NHAI terminates contract of agency for misbehaving with army personnel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23:  A week after an army...

India’s resilience and economic strength are now a hope for the world: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

India-Australia concludes 11th round of CECA negotiations

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23: The 11th Round of India-Australia...

NHAI terminates contract of agency for misbehaving with army personnel

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23:  A week after an army...

India’s resilience and economic strength are now a hope for the world: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge