Saturday, August 23, 2025
Ed Sheeran wrecks $2,70, 000 supercar after driving it through puddle

By: Agencies

Los Angeles, Aug 23: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s recent ride turned out to be a complete mess. The singer drove his Aston Martin through a puddle, and spoiled its beauty. The 34-year-old singer has recalled how he had to abandon his $270000 supercar after misjudging the size of a puddle as he returned home from a studio session, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Speaking to Saltburn star Barry Keoghan on the YouTube channel GOAT Talk, Ed said, “I was driving back from the studio and there’s a country lane to get to my house, and I was driving down it and there was this big puddle. I was like, ‘I’ll just drive slowly through this puddle’”.

However, the Bad Habits hitmaker soon realised that he had made a serious error of judgement. He recalled, “I can see It (the water) at my windows, and I’m like, ‘Oh f***’. Then (the car) stops”. As per ‘Female First UK’, the singer explained how he had no choice but to leave the car on the road as it wouldn’t start after going through the puddle.

He said, “I keep trying to start it, then I open my door and all this water comes in, and I left it on the road. Someone picked it up and I haven’t seen it since. It’s the worst purchase I ever made”.

Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter revealed last month that he believes that his family will need round-the-clock protection from bodyguards until he dies. The ‘Shape of You singer’, who lives on a sprawling Suffolk estate with wife Cherry Seaborn and their daughters Lyra, four, and Jupiter, three, feels that the security measures are needed because of “sinister” incidents that have taken place.

He told Australia’s 60 Minutes Show, “It’s things that people don’t really even take into account. Like kidnap threats and s*** like that. We’ve had attempted break-ins, things left on my car. It’s way more sinister than just fans turning up and wanting selfies. We have a level of security that probably won’t change until I pass away. That’s just our life now”. Sheeran also revealed that he has had some “arguments” with fans who attempt to take pictures of his young children.

IANS

