NATIONAL

Gang forging Aadhaar for Rohingyas, Bangladeshis busted in UP

Lucknow, Aug 22: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted an inter-state racket involved in forging Aadhaar cards for foreign nationals, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, a top officer said on Friday.
Eight gang members were arrested in the crackdown from different locations in Uttar Pradesh, said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order and STF) Amitabh Yash.
The officer said the gang used both electronic and manual methods to fabricate documents and was active in at least nine states.
“On the basis of information received for the past few months, along with technical and physical surveillance, it came to light that this gang was active in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttarakhand,” Yash said.
According to him, members of the gang worked in temporary jobs at legally registered Jan Seva Kendras to gain knowledge of the Aadhaar registration process. Later, they illegally obtained IDs and passwords of authorised users, as well as thumb impressions and iris scan photographs. Using these, the gang created fake Aadhaar cards in different states. (PTI)

Hizb-ut-Tahrir eyes South India; fuels radicalisation with Palestine narrative
Direct contest between NDA, opposition for VP’s post
