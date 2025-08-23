Highlights of SC verdict in stray dogs case

New Delhi, Aug 22: The Supreme Court on Friday modified its August 11 direction prohibiting release of stray dogs from pounds in Delhi-NCR and said the picked up canines should be sterilised, vaccinated and released back in the same area.

Following are the highlights of the top court verdict:

* SC keeps in abeyance for now Aug 11 direction prohibiting release of picked up strays.

* SC says picked up strays should be sterilised, de-wormed, vaccinated and released in the same area.

* SC clarifies relocation won’t apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies apart from aggressive ones.

* SC says dogs with rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour will be sterilised and immunised, but not released in streets.

* SC says rabid or aggressive dogs will be kept in a separate pound or shelter after sterilisation and immunisation.

* SC says municipal authorities in Delhi-NCR would continue to comply with August 11 directions to pick up stray dogs from all localities of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram and immediately create dog shelters or pounds.

* SC directs municipal authorities in Delhi-NCR to begin creating dedicated feeding spaces for stray dogs in each municipal ward.

* SC says feeding areas will be created or identified keeping in view population, concentration of stray dogs.

* SC says gantries or notice boards will be placed near such designated feeding areas, mentioning stray dogs will only be fed in such areas.

* SC says under no condition feeding of stray dogs on the streets will be permitted.

* SC says persons found feeding dogs on the streets in violation of its directions will be punished.

* SC says each municipal authority will create a dedicated helpline for reporting incidents of violation of its directions.

* SC says on receiving report of violation, appropriate measures will be taken against people or NGOs.

* SC says no individual or organisation will cause obstruction in effective implementation of its directions.

* SC says in case any public servant acting in compliance with its directions is obstructed, violator will be liable to face prosecution.

* SC says each individual dog lover and NGO that came to apex court will deposit Rs 25,000 and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, within seven days, failing which they will not be allowed to appear in the matter in future.

* SC says deposited amount will be utilised in creation of infrastructure and facilities for stray dogs under the aegis of respective municipal bodies.

* SC says desirous animal lovers will be free to move plea to civic bodies for adoption of stray dogs.

* SC says it will be responsibility of the applicant to ensure adopted stray dogs do not return to streets.

* SC asks municipal authorities to file compliance with complete statistics of resources including dog pounds, veterinarians, dog catching personnel, specially modified vehicles and cages available as on date.

* SC expands scope of matter beyond the confines of Delhi-NCR, asks all states and union territories to be added as parties.

* SC transfers to itself pleas concerning stray dogs pending before different high courts.