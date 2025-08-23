Saturday, August 23, 2025
Home tutor thrashed for protesting against public drinking near Kolkata

By: Agencies

Kolkata, Aug 23: A home tutor was brutally assaulted by a group of youths, including a woman, after he objected to them consuming alcohol in public on Saturday morning in Belgharia, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata.

The victim has been identified as Nirupam Pal, a drawing teacher. He was severely beaten up by a few young men and a woman who were drinking alcohol at the roadside. The injured teacher has been admitted to Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital. The CCTV footage from a local shop has captured the incident.

He was seen being punched and kicked in the video. The protesting teacher was trying to shield himself with his hands, but was overpowered by the youths. A young woman was also seen beating him. The teacher has lodged a complaint against the youths at the Belgharia Police Station.

However, no one has been arrested so far in this connection. According to the complaint, Nirupam Pal was returning to his home in the Nandanpur area from a guesthouse around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

He saw four young men and a young woman drinking alcohol on the side of the road. He protested and asked them why they were consuming alcohol in broad daylight. Following that, five people, including a woman, allegedly beat him up.

According to the teacher, his nose and mouth were broken. He was also hit in the eyes and chest. Pal said, “There was an invitation for Kali Puja at night. I was returning home from there in the morning. I saw a few young men and a woman drinking alcohol on the roadside. I protested as it was early morning. After that, they came towards me and started beating me. If the locals had not saved me, I would have died.” He has requested the police to take strict action against the accused.

IANS

