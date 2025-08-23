Saturday, August 23, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India targets defence exports to reach Rs 50,000 crore by 2029

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 23:  Defence exports have grown nearly 35 times in the last decade and the government has set an ambitious target of achieving Rs 30,000 crore in defence exports this year and Rs 50,000 crore by 2029. Defence exports surged just Rs 686 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 23,622 crore in 2024-25 with defence products now being exported to nearly 100 countries, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Simultaneously, he stated that domestic defence production has more than tripled from Rs 40,000 crore in 2014 to over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in 2024-25, and is on track to touch nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Speaking at the ‘World Leaders Forum’ here, the minister underlined India’s growing leadership in shaping a just global order and highlighted the unprecedented strides made in strengthening the nation’s defence sector.

Defence Minister underlined that India has released five positive indigenisation lists covering 509 platforms, systems and weapons, which will now be mandatorily manufactured within the country and similarly, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have issued their own indigenisation lists covering over 5,000 strategically important sub-systems, spares and components.

He added that the government has reserved 75 per cent of the defence capital procurement budget for Indian companies. “Our vision of Aatmanirbharta in defence is not just about reducing imports.

It is about creating an ecosystem where Indian industry, public and private, develops world-class capability, where we not only meet domestic requirements but also emerge as a global supplier of high-quality defence products,” stated Rajnath Singh.

He also highlighted recent breakthroughs in indigenous capability, noting that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received orders worth Rs 66,000 crore for 97 Tejas fighter aircraft, in addition to an earlier order of 83 aircraft worth Rs 48,000 crore.

“Our Tejas aircraft is going to be a great example of India’s indigenous defence capabilities. We have also taken steps towards making fifth generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines in India,” he added.

Defence Minister underscored that the defence budget has been substantially enhanced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, rising from Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2013-14 to nearly Rs 6.22 lakh crore in 2024-25, with further increases planned after the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor.

IANS

Previous article
When it comes to our strategic autonomy, govt’s stand is clear: EAM Jaishankar
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

When it comes to our strategic autonomy, govt’s stand is clear: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 23: In a sharp and unapologetic response to criticism from Western nations, particularly the US,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Saira Banu joins X, marking her debut on her 81st birthday

Mumbai, Aug 23: Veteran actress Saira Banu, who is celebrating her 81st birthday on Saturday, has made her...
NATIONAL

Trade talks on with US but interest of farmers and small producers our priority: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Aug 23: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that the India-US trade negotiations...
NATIONAL

Indian Army joins rescue ops following cloudburst in U’khand’s Chamoli

Chamoli, Aug 23: The Indian Army has joined the civil administration in the rescue operations following the Tharali...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

When it comes to our strategic autonomy, govt’s stand is clear: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23: In a sharp and unapologetic...

Saira Banu joins X, marking her debut on her 81st birthday

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 23: Veteran actress Saira Banu, who is...

Trade talks on with US but interest of farmers and small producers our priority: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S....
Load more

Popular news

When it comes to our strategic autonomy, govt’s stand is clear: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23: In a sharp and unapologetic...

Saira Banu joins X, marking her debut on her 81st birthday

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Aug 23: Veteran actress Saira Banu, who is...

Trade talks on with US but interest of farmers and small producers our priority: EAM Jaishankar

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 23: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S....
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge