Sunday, August 24, 2025
NATIONAL

As Mann govt cracks down, Punjab BJP to hold outreach camps in 9 districts today

By: Agencies

Date:

Chandigarh, Aug 24: Amid the Bagwant Mann-led AAP government’s crackdown on the state Bharatiya Janata Party’s outreach programme — ‘BJP De Sewadar, Aa Gaye Tuhade Dwar’ — the latter on Sunday announced to hold nine camps in an equal number of districts.

While the BJP accused the government of forcibly stopping its outreach camps to ensure that the poor, the Scheduled Caste community, farmers, youth and women get the benefits of public welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the government accused the BJP workers of “illegally” collecting personal details, including Aadhaar numbers.

The BJP announced holding such camps at Sujanpur in Pathankot district, Mukerian in Hoshiarpur district, Mahal Kalan in Barnala district, Sardulgarh in Mansa district, Mallot in Muktsar district, Baluana in Fazilka district, Mullapur Kheda in Mohali district, Sanaur in Patiala district and Ropar in Ropar district.

The Punjab Police last week claimed that they have received complaints that some people, claiming to be from a particular political party, are collecting personal data of individuals and collecting money from them “in the nature of commissions” to get work done from the government.

State BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Saturday claimed that they are organising camps across Punjab to deliver the benefits of the Central government welfare schemes to households.

He told the media here that these camps aim to make people aware of schemes like Ayushman Bharat Health Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Labour Cards, Vishwakarma Yojana, and other Central schemes, while also providing access to these facilities.

He said that while the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab should have ensured that service centres provided the benefits of the Central government schemes to the poor, the state government has failed in delivering its own schemes as well.

Jakhar said the state government is depriving people of their rights, as Central schemes are not being made available at service centres.

He said in the camp held on Friday at Raipura, 65 individuals received Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards of Rs 5 lakh each, despite attempts to block their access.

Additionally, 42 women filled forms under the Vishwakarma Yojana at the camp.

Jakhar said he was there to create awareness among the people, but the Aam Aadmi Party does not want the poor to become aware and avail government benefits.

Commenting on attempts to stop BJP camps, Jakhar said that AAP leaders like Harpal Cheema and Aman Arora, have no concern for people’s problems.

“Wherever the BJP is in power, work is done smoothly. That is why people repeatedly elect BJP governments,” he said, adding that the BJP is committed to serving the people of Punjab as well.

–IANS

