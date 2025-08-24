Sunday, August 24, 2025
NATIONAL

Greater Noida dowry murder: Son witnesses father setting mother on fire

By: Agencies

Date:

Greater Noida, Aug 24 : In a horrific case of domestic violence and dowry harassment, a woman was brutally assaulted and then set on fire by her husband and in-laws in the Kasna police station area of Greater Noida.

The incident was witnessed by her young son, who saw his father and grandmother thrashing and then burning his mother alive.

The deceased, identified as Nikki, was doused with inflammable material before being set ablaze, her family members alleged.

Her little son, who witnessed the ordeal, recalled, “They first put something on mumma. Then they slapped her. After this, they set her on fire using a lighter.”

When asked directly by reporters, he nodded to confirm that it was his father who killed her.

The matter came to light on Thursday night after Fortis Hospital informed the police that a woman had been admitted with severe burn injuries.

Doctors at Fortis referred her to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital due to her critical condition. However, she died on the way before receiving further treatment.

Her elder sister Kanchan, who was also married into the same family, alleged that Nikki was murdered because she could not fulfil the in-laws’ demand for Rs 36 lakh as dowry.

“We were harassed constantly. They kept saying they didn’t receive this or that during the wedding. They demanded Rs 36 lakh from our family,” she said.

She said she herself had been tortured and beaten for dowry demands.

“I was assaulted between 1.30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday. They told me, ‘We got dowry for one, what about the other? You are better off dead. We will marry again’,” Kanchan added.

She further stated that she witnessed her sister being burned alive.

“I tried to save Nikki, but I couldn’t… I want them to suffer the way they made my sister suffer,” she said.

Disturbing videos have surfaced, showing Nikki’s husband and mother-in-law dragging her by the hair and thrashing her.

Another clip shows her sitting helplessly on the floor with severe burn injuries. Neighbours rushed her to Fortis Hospital, but she could not survive.

Based on Kanchan’s complaint, a case has been registered against Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, brother-in-law Rohit Bhati, mother-in-law Daya, and father-in-law Satveer.

Police have arrested her husband, while the other accused remains at large.

Additional DCP Greater Noida Sudhir Kumar told IANS, “A case has been registered under murder on the complaint of the family. The deceased was married in 2016. The family alleges that Nikki was deliberately burnt to death by her husband and in-laws.”

He further added that two police teams have been deployed to track down the remaining accused.

“One accused has been arrested. The rest will also be apprehended soon,” the officer said.

Following the incident, Nikki’s family members arrived at the police station in large numbers, demanding strict action.

Police assured them that the case is being handled on priority and that both technical evidence and witness statements are being taken into account.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

–IANS

