Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

India successfully tests indigenous Integrated Air Defence Weapon System off Odisha coast

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, Aug 24:The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully carried out the maiden flight tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday.

The tests were conducted at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday (August 23) off the coast of Odisha.

Sharing the achievement on X, Rajnath Singh said, “IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising of all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).”

Congratulating the DRDO, the Armed Forces and the defence industry, the Defence Minister added, “This unique flight test has established the multi-layered air defence capability of our country and is going to strengthen area defence for important facilities against enemy aerial threats.”

The Integrated Air Defence Weapon System is designed to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats.

The system incorporates radar, launchers, targeting and guidance systems, missiles, and command-and-control units to provide comprehensive air defence.

Unlike imported systems, it is indigenously developed and integrates multiple layers of defence, including QRSAM, VSHORADS, and DEW to protect strategic assets.

This successful test comes close on the heels of another milestone achieved by India’s missile programme.

On August 20, the nuclear-capable Agni-5 intermediate-range ballistic missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, “The intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-5 was successfully test-fired from Chandipur on August 20. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.”

The Agni-5 is a variant of India’s indigenously developed intercontinental ballistic missile.

While traditionally reported to have a strike range of over 5,000 km, defence officials have revealed that an upgraded version with an extended range of up to 7,500 km is currently under development by DRDO.

With these successful tests, India has yet again demonstrated its growing defence capabilities and ability to indigenously design and develop advanced weapon systems to strengthen national security.

–IANS

Previous article
Suspicious balloon with Pakistani markings found in J&K’s Jammu
Next article
Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka

New Delhi, Aug 24 : A road near the National Law University in Dwarka, New Delhi, caved in...
NATIONAL

Suspicious balloon with Pakistani markings found in J&K’s Jammu

Jammu, Aug 24 : A suspicious aeroplane-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines' logo on it was found on...
NATIONAL

BJP remembers Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary, hails his sharp intellect, legacy

New Delhi, Aug 24 : The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday paid rich tributes to former Union...
NATIONAL

Opposition VP candidate Sudershan Reddy to meet CM Stalin, DMK allies in Chennai today

Chennai, Aug 24 : Retired Justice Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate, is in Chennai on Sunday to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : A road near the...

Suspicious balloon with Pakistani markings found in J&K’s Jammu

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Aug 24 : A suspicious aeroplane-shaped balloon with...

BJP remembers Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary, hails his sharp intellect, legacy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : The Bharatiya Janata Party...
Load more

Popular news

Road caves in near National Law University in Delhi’s Dwarka

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : A road near the...

Suspicious balloon with Pakistani markings found in J&K’s Jammu

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, Aug 24 : A suspicious aeroplane-shaped balloon with...

BJP remembers Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary, hails his sharp intellect, legacy

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Aug 24 : The Bharatiya Janata Party...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge