Sunday, August 24, 2025
NATIONAL

Preventing House from functioning for personal political gain not productive, says Amit Shah

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 24 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged political parties to put aside their differences and collaborate for the benefit of the nation. He criticised the recent disruptions in Parliament, stating that they were being used to “stall the proceedings” of the House.

He said this while speaking at the All India Speakers’ Conference 2025 — the two-day national event marking a historic moment commemorating the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body — held at the Delhi Assembly.

Addressing the gathering, HM Shah said, “On this occasion, commemorating the centenary of Veer Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of a legislative body, it is an opportunity for all of us to work towards increasing the dignity and respect of the post of the Speaker.”

“We ought to aim to provide an impartial platform to highlight the concerns of our nation’s citizens. Both the government and the opposition must present a fair argument. The operations of the House must adhere to the regulations of the specific House,” he said.

“In our 13000-year-long history, whenever the assemblies have lost their dignity, we have had to face dire consequences,” the Home Minister said, citing an example from the Mahabharat.

“In the 80 years since Independence, we have strengthened the foundation of democracy more deeply than ever before. Many countries that started with a democratic system have seen their situations deteriorate. Several have experienced regime changes accompanied by bloodshed. In India, although many regimes have changed, not a single drop of blood has been shed,” he added.

“Rising above the party lines for the benefit of the nation will take us to the final level of the democratic heights,” HM Shah said.

The Home Minister also discussed the disruptions in Parliament, stating that such disruptions are “part of democracy”; however, stalling the proceedings with them is not appropriate.

“I do believe there should be discussions and debates in the Parliament or Assemblies, or else it would remain a room built of stones… Discussions should be meaningful,” he said.

“Preventing the House from functioning for personal political gain is not a productive discussion. While it’s acceptable to oppose something, it’s important to exercise patience. Using opposition as an excuse to stall proceedings is not right. Disruptions in discussions limit the House’s role in contributing to the country’s development,” HM Shah added.

–IANS

