Sunday, August 24, 2025
Punjab CM to attend TN CM’S school breakfast expansion programme on Tuesday

By: Agencies

Chennai, Aug 24 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced that the state’s ambitious breakfast scheme for schoolchildren will undergo a major expansion on Tuesday, with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann attending the event as the special guest.

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson personally handed over the formal invitation to Bhagwant Mann on Saturday. His participation is seen as a gesture of solidarity across state borders, showcasing how Tamil Nadu’s welfare models are increasingly being looked at as examples by leaders elsewhere in India.

The breakfast scheme, launched in September 2022 in select schools, was designed to address the problem of children attending classes on an empty stomach. Since then, it has steadily expanded its reach and will now cover government-aided schools in urban areas as part of the latest phase.

After this expansion, nearly 20.59 lakh students are expected to benefit from the scheme.

In a post on social media platform X, Stalin underscored the long history of welfare initiatives in Tamil Nadu. “From the Justice Party to the Dravidian Model government, we are providing food to students. This is not just food; it is manure for growth,” he wrote, linking the present initiative to the state’s century-old legacy of social reform and inclusive governance.

The Chief Minister has maintained that hunger should never be a barrier to learning.

Educationists have also welcomed the scheme, pointing out that nutritious meals in the morning can improve both concentration levels and overall academic performance.

With the inclusion of more schools, the programme is expected to help tackle malnutrition while also boosting school attendance in urban pockets.

Officials said the scheme is designed to complement other welfare programmes such as the midday meal scheme, free uniforms, and textbook distribution. Together, these interventions form the backbone of Tamil Nadu’s commitment to social equity, ensuring that children from disadvantaged backgrounds have better opportunities to learn and grow.

In addition, CM Stalin has been highlighting health-focused initiatives. He recently launched ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’, a preventive healthcare programme that organises medical camps every Saturday across the state. The initiative has already benefitted lakhs of people: 44,795 on its opening day on August 2, followed by 48,046 on August 9 and 56,245 on August 23.

With Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sharing the stage at the launch of the breakfast scheme’s expansion, Tuesday’s event is expected to further highlight Tamil Nadu’s welfare-driven model of governance and reinforce its image as a template for other states to emulate.

