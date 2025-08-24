Rahul-Tejashwi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra has awakened govt from Patna to Delhi: RJD

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Amid the Voter Adhikar Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari, on Sunday, said there was a huge groundswell of public support during the yatra, crediting the impact of the united opposition.

“In the Voter Rights Yatra, the entire population of Bihar is on the streets. We are receiving immense public support and blessings. This demonstrates how the alliance of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav has awakened the government from Patna to Delhi,” said Tiwari, calling the turnout a clear message of resistance against alleged election irregularities.

The yatra, aimed at protesting alleged “votebank theft” and raising awareness about electoral integrity, has quickly become a flashpoint in national politics.

Tiwari also took a swipe at the BJP-led NDA government, accusing it of trying to deflect from its own shortcomings by questioning the Congress party’s legacy.

“The Congress party ruled the country for a long time, and today India is great because of the contributions of Congress governments. However, the people of the NDA and BJP, who have been in the central government for 11 years now, keep questioning Congress. We have won elections in the past, we win now, and we will win again,” he asserted.

The yatra has seen enthusiastic participation across districts, as per the RJD leader.

The Opposition is accusing the Election Commission and the BJP of failing to address concerns about electoral malpractice.

Leaders in the Congress camp claim that the Supreme Court’s recent observations on electoral transparency have further legitimised their movement.

According to party sources, the yatra will intensify in the coming days with top leaders like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Akhilesh Yadav expected to join next week, adding further weight to the campaign.

Congress believes the “success” of the yatra so far has turned the issue of voter rights and electoral transparency into a national conversation, especially with the Assembly elections in Bihar round the corner.

–IANS