Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

State’s aversion to rlys on as Aizawl awaits rail-link

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 23: Unlike most of the other Northeastern states, Meghalaya will continue to largely remain without any railway connectivity, barring a few kilometres of track in Mendipathar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram on September 13. This railway line will put Aizawl on the railway map as Sairang is located close to the capital city.
Similarly, the Jiribam-Imphal railway line is expected to be completed soon. The project, earlier scheduled for completion by December 2023 with a budget of Rs 14,322 crore, has faced delays. The vital railway project connecting West Bengal’s Sivok and Sikkim’s Rangpo is expected to be completed by December 2027. The 44.96 km long Sivok-Rangpo project, when completed, would facilitate the connection of Gangtok with the rest of the country via West Bengal.
While the capitals of all the Northeastern states would be connected with railways soon, Meghalaya has chosen to keep Shillong without any railways due to the fears of the pressure groups among other stakeholders that the railways would bring a large-scale influx into the state.
The Meghalaya government has not been able to take any decision on railways, even as the committee of all political parties was constituted earlier this year, but the committee has not even held a single meeting till now. The pressure groups have been opposing the railway as they want a mechanism to check the influx of outsiders into the state.
The state government was exploring the idea of connecting Jaintia Hills with railways, but no such discussions have taken place. The Garo Hills leaders are now demanding an extension of railways from Mendipathar to the interior areas.

Previous article
Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive
Next article
‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

We need to have walkways and address the concerns of traffic so that people can walk. With these...
NATIONAL

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the next 15 years NEW DELHI, Aug 23: India marked National...
MEGHALAYA

Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive

Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive at Motphran where...
NATIONAL

Umroi to host India-Thai military joint exercise from Sept 1 to 14

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: The 14th edition of a joint exercise between the militaries of India and Thailand...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

MEGHALAYA 0
We need to have walkways and address the concerns...

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

NATIONAL 0
India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the...

Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive

MEGHALAYA 0
Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and...
Load more

Popular news

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

MEGHALAYA 0
We need to have walkways and address the concerns...

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

NATIONAL 0
India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the...

Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive

MEGHALAYA 0
Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge