Umroi to host India-Thai military joint exercise from Sept 1 to 14

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: The 14th edition of a joint exercise between the militaries of India and Thailand is set to take place in Umroi, Ri-Bhoi district, from September 1 to 14, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Army also shared a video about the upcoming Exercise Maitree 2025.

“The 14th edition of the Joint Bilateral Military Exercise #MAITREE between #India and #Thailand will be conducted from 01-14 September 2025 at the Foreign Training Node, #Umroi,” it said.

The exercise is designed to further sharpen the operational capabilities of both armies in undertaking joint company-level counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under the United Nations’ mandate — reflecting the shared commitment towards global peace and security, the Army said in its post. (PTI)