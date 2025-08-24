Sunday, August 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Umroi to host India-Thai military joint exercise from Sept 1 to 14

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

NEW DELHI, Aug 23: The 14th edition of a joint exercise between the militaries of India and Thailand is set to take place in Umroi, Ri-Bhoi district, from September 1 to 14, the Indian Army said on Saturday.
Exercise ‘Maitree’ is designed to further sharpen the operational capabilities of both the armies in undertaking joint company-level counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain, it said.
In a post on X, the Army also shared a video about the upcoming Exercise Maitree 2025.
“The 14th edition of the Joint Bilateral Military Exercise #MAITREE between #India and #Thailand will be conducted from 01-14 September 2025 at the Foreign Training Node, #Umroi,” it said.
The exercise is designed to further sharpen the operational capabilities of both armies in undertaking joint company-level counter-terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under the United Nations’ mandate — reflecting the shared commitment towards global peace and security, the Army said in its post. (PTI)

Previous article
India-Australia concludes 11th round of CECA negotiations
Next article
India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

We need to have walkways and address the concerns of traffic so that people can walk. With these...
NATIONAL

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the next 15 years NEW DELHI, Aug 23: India marked National...
MEGHALAYA

State’s aversion to rlys on as Aizawl awaits rail-link

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 23: Unlike most of the other Northeastern states, Meghalaya will continue to largely remain...
MEGHALAYA

Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive

Representatives of Wahthapbroo Dorbar Shnong, Shillong Municipal Board and vendors engage in a cleaning drive at Motphran where...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

MEGHALAYA 0
We need to have walkways and address the concerns...

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

NATIONAL 0
India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the...

State’s aversion to rlys on as Aizawl awaits rail-link

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 23: Unlike most of the...
Load more

Popular news

‘Smart City’ Shillong still in the making; public unimpressed

MEGHALAYA 0
We need to have walkways and address the concerns...

India unveils bold space plan and Chandrayaan-4

NATIONAL 0
India eyes launch of over 100 satellites in the...

State’s aversion to rlys on as Aizawl awaits rail-link

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Aug 23: Unlike most of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge