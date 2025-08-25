Monday, August 25, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Bengali actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee passes away after prolonged illness

Kolkata, Aug 25: Bengali actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Joy Banerjee passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 62-years-old and breathed his last at 11:35 a.m. at a private hospital in Kolkata.

For last few years, Banerjee had been ill with a respiratory ailment and had taken a break from active politics. He was not seen taking part in any party activities since 2021. He was active in West Bengal politics from 2014 to 2021. His assistant told media persons that Joy Banerjee had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“He was admitted to a private hospital on August 15. Then, he was discharged on the next day. Later, his condition started deteriorating. On August 17, he was put on ventilation. He died today at 11:35 a.m.,” the slain BJP leader’s Secretary said. Joy Banerjee lost the 2014 Lok Sabha election after contesting against sitting Trinamool Congress MP Satabdi Roy from the Birbhum constituency.

He also contested the Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 but lost to Trinamool Congress candidate Sajda Ahmed. In 2021, Joy Banerjee officially announced that he would no longer represent the BJP in elections. He has been seen acting in several films by Bengali filmmaker Sukhena Das and Anjan Chowdhury.

Joy Banerjee was the main lead of many films, including ‘Hirak Jayanti’, ‘Milan Tithi’, ‘Jiwan Maran’, ‘Nagmati’. His performance in the film ‘Chopper’ was especially appreciated by the audience. He was also a member of BJP’s West Bengal State Committee. During his treatment at the hospital, BJP workers had visited him.

He was the former husband of Trinamool Congress Councillor Ananya Banerjee. His assistant said that the BJP leader’s mortal remains will be taken to his home from the hospital. Discussions are still on where his body will be taken for cremation. There is also no clarity on whether his mortal remains will be taken to a BJP office at all.

