Mcap of 8 top firms rises Rs 1.72 lakh cr; Reliance tops

NEW DELHI, Aug 24: The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued Indian companies jumped by Rs 1.72 lakh crore last week, in line with a bullish domestic equity trend.

Reliance Industries led the gains, adding RS 48,108 crore, followed by Hindustan Unilever (Rs 34,281 crore), Bharti Airtel (RS 33,899 crore), and Bajaj Finance (RS 20,414 crore). Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, and LIC also recorded growth in their market capitalisation.

However, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India saw their valuations decline by RS 20,041 crore and Rs 9,784 crore, respectively.

Reliance retained its position as India’s most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, HUL, LIC, and Bajaj Finance. The BSE benchmark rose 709 points during the week. (PTI)