National Space Day 2025: ISRO–GU RAC-S Director joins USTM in celebrating India’s Space Journey

Guwahati, Aug 25:  The Department of Physics, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) celebrated National Space Day 2025 on August 22 and 23 with a vibrant two-day programme centered around the theme:
“Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan: Ancient Wisdom to Infinite Possibilities.”

The celebration marked the second anniversary of Chandrayaan-3’s historic lunar landing, which led to the declaration of National Space Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event showcased India’s growing achievements in space exploration and aimed to foster scientific curiosity among students.

The celebration began on August 22 at Block C, USTM, featuring two competitive events: Scientific Model Competition on “Indian Space Missions: From Past to Future”. Competition on “Bridging the Past and Future – Honoring Traditional Astronomy and Showcasing Modern Space Achievements”

Both events witnessed enthusiastic participation from undergraduate and postgraduate students from science and engineering backgrounds, with entries highlighting the journey of Indian space science from ancient roots to futuristic ambitions.

On August 23, a workshop titled “Expanding Frontiers in Space Physics Research” was organized at the Prof. NKC Auditorium. The session opened with an inaugural speech by Dr. Murchana Khusroo, who emphasized the national importance of the day. A welcome address was delivered by Dr. H. P. Jaishi, Head of the Department, followed by Prof. Enamul Karim, Dean of the School of Applied Sciences, who highlighted the rapid advancements in space technology and their global impact.

The keynote of the day was a captivating popular talk by Prof. Madhurjya P. Bora, Department of Physics, Gauhati University, and Director of ISRO–GU RAC-S. His talk, titled “To Infinity and Beyond…”, explored humanity’s journey through the solar system, from NASA’s early explorations to India’s remarkable missions like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1. Delivered in a cinematic style, the session offered a theatrical and informative experience that enthralled students and faculty alike.

An interactive session with Prof. Bora followed the talk, encouraging students to engage with current challenges and opportunities in space research. Winners of the model and poster competitions were then felicitated for their outstanding work.

Hands-on Astronomy: Stargazing experience

The celebration extended to the rooftop of Block C, where participants enjoyed a telescope demonstration and a night sky observation session. This hands-on experience provided students with a memorable encounter with the cosmos, deepening their interest in observational astronomy.

The National Space Day 2025 programme at USTM was a testament to the University’s commitment to promoting scientific excellence and innovation. Through a blend of competitions, expert talks, and experiential learning, the Department of Physics inspired young minds to dream big and explore the limitless frontiers of space.

 

