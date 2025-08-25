Monday, August 25, 2025
‘Songs of Paradise’ trailer promises a mellifluous story of Kashmiri musical gem Raj Begum

By: Agencies

Mumbai, Aug 25: The trailer of the upcoming streaming film ‘Songs of Paradise’ was unveiled on Monday. It offers a peek into the life and legendary musical journey of Raj Begum. The film is a period drama, and stars Saba Azad and Soni Razdan.

It is inspired by the life of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum. The lead character is portrayed by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan across two time periods. Talking about the film, Saba Azad said, “Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician I pride myself for having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj begum. This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire. This film is a story of female resilience and independence. I can’t wait for the audience to see ‘Songs of Paradise’ on Prime Video, a story that celebrates Kashmir’s musical heritage and a woman who helped shape it”.

‘Songs of Paradise’ is an ode to Raj Begum’s inspiring music and journey that is complemented by the soulful composition of Abhay Sopori and vocals of Masrat Un Nissa that enlivens the rich musical legacy and the captivating backdrop of the valley.

Soni Razdan, who plays the older Raj Begum, said “‘Songs of Paradise’ is a story that moved me the moment I read the script, and stepping into her character was a profound experience, embodying decades of resilience, strength, and cultural identity. It’s a powerful narrative that honors Kashmir’s musical legacy and captures the essence of her remarkable journey”.

The film is directed by acclaimed and celebrated filmmaker Danish Renzu and written by him, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo. Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, ‘Songs of Paradise’ is set to drop on August 29 on Prime Video.

