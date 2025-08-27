Wednesday, August 27, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Cabinet gives go-ahead for railways projects worth Rs 12,328 crore

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Aug 27:  The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved four railway projects with a total investment of Rs 12,328 crore aimed at ensuring seamless and faster transportation of both passengers and goods.

The projects include Deshalpar – Hajipir – Luna and Vayor – Lakhpat New Line, Secunderabad (Sanathnagar) – Wadi 3rd and 4th Line, Bhagalpur – Jamalpur 3rd line and Furkating – New Tinsukia Doubling. The four projects covering 13 districts across Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by 565 km.

These initiatives will provide connectivity and improve travel convenience, besides reducing logistics costs and decreasing dependence on oil imports. Additionally, the projects will contribute to lower CO2 emissions, thereby supporting sustainable and efficient rail operations.

The projects will also generate direct employment for 251 lakh human-days during construction, according to an official statement. The proposed new line will provide connectivity to the far-fetched area of the Kutch region.

It will add 145 route km and 164 track km to the existing railway network in Gujarat with an estimated cost of Rs 2,526 crore. The completion timeline of the project is three years. Besides promoting tourism in Gujarat, the new rail line will help in the transportation of salt, cement, coal, clinker and bentonite.

The strategic importance of the project is that it will provide connectivity to the Rann of Kutch. Harappan site Dholavira, Koteshwar temple, Narayan Sarovar and Lakhpat Fort will also come under the rail network as 13 new railway stations will be added, benefiting 866 villages and about 16 lakh population, the statement explained.

In a major connectivity boost, the approved multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to around 3,108 villages and about 47.34 lakh population and the Aspirational District of Kalaburagi, benefiting the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar and Assam. The completion timeline for the 173 km long Secunderabad (Sanathnagar) – Wadi 3rd and 4th Line, spanning across Karnataka and Telangana, to be constructed for Rs 5,012 crore, is five years, while for the 53 km long Bhagalpur – Jamalpur 3rd line in Bihar, it is three years, for which the cost is Rs 1,156 crore.

The work for the 194 km long Furkating – New Tinsukia Doubling, at a cost of Rs 3, 634 crore, will be completed in four years, the statement said. The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.

These multi-tracking proposals are poised to streamline operations and alleviate congestion. The projects are in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘New India’, which will make people of the region Aatmanirbhar by comprehensive development in the area, leading to enhanced employment opportunities, according to the statement.

The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, clinker, flyash, steel, containers, fertilisers, agricultural commodities and Petroleum products. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 68 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

IANS

