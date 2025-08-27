Mahila Cong seeks safeguards for schoolchildren from attacks

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Aug 26: Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) president Joplyn Shylla has expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of schoolchildren being stabbed, robbed, and attacked on the streets of Shillong by drug addicts.

In a statement, Shylla said this alarming situation not only endangers the safety of children but also instills fear and insecurity among parents and the community at large.

She urged the state government to treat the issue with the highest priority and seriousness. “Immediate action must be taken to ensure the safety of our children by strengthening law and order, intensifying anti-drug measures, and providing rehabilitation for those struggling with addiction,” Shylla said.

According to her, the future of children and the safety of society must never be compromised.