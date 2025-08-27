Wednesday, August 27, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

‘Snowfall in summer!’ Kiren Rijiju shares stunning Ladakh experience

By: Agencies

Date:

Leh, Aug 27: Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, currently on a visit to Ladakh, was left delighted and thrilled as he witnessed the season’s snowfall in the mountainous reaches of Kargil on Wednesday.

The Union Minister was pleasantly surprised to see the snowfall in August, a month when the rest of the country continues to grapple with heat and sweat. He took to his social media handle on X to share the pictures of snow draping him and the fellow dignitaries in white.

Rijiju also thanked the local residents of Ladakh, Suru valley in particular, for giving him a grand welcome and extending warm hospitality during the Suru Summer festival. The Union Minister visited Ladakh at the invitation of Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), LAHDC Kargil, Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, to attend the Suru Summer festival in Suru Valley, slated for August 26, as the chief guest. After attending the festivities, he said that he will cherish the memories of Suru Valley forever and thanked people for extending love and affection to him.

“Thank you for so much love and affection at Suru Summer Festival. Saw first-ever snow-fall in Summer!” he wrote in a post on X. Sharing pictures of the summer snowfall, he wrote, “First time in my life I’ve seen so much snowfall in August! Attended the Vibrant Suru Summer Festival at Namsuru Village in Suru Valley, Kargil, Ladakh, along with Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, Chairman/CEC LAHDC Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon and other esteemed dignitaries.

A celebration of Ladakh’s natural beauty, vibrant culture &amp; spirit of adventure.” Notably, Suru Summer Festival is a wonderful celebration of Ladakh’s living traditions and thriving tourism potential. Its vibrant spirit truly reinforces why Suru Valley has earned a global spotlight.

The fresh snowfall made the celebrations even more magical. While parts of Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing incessant bouts of rainfall, Ladakh saw the season’s first snowfall coinciding with the Suru Summer festival. Many parts of Ladakh, including Leh, Kargil and Drass, witnessed snowfall, officials said.

IANS

Previous article
Trump tariffs a shock therapy India needs to break free of dependence: Economists
Next article
‘Scientist of spin bowling’: Monty Panesar hails R Ashwin
