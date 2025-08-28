Amit Shah arrives in Guwahati for 2-day visit

GUWAHATI, Aug. 28: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived here on Thursday evening and chaired a core committee meeting of Assam BJP to review the party’s preparations and strategies for the 2026 Assembly elections in the state.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with various ministers, state BJP president and senior party leaders, received the Union home minister at the LGBI Airport in Borjhar before Shah headed to the state BJP headquarters in Basistha.

On Friday, Shah will take part in various programmes, including the inauguration of the newly-constructed Raj Bhavan and laying foundation stones for several key development projects. Shah will take part in a programme at Khanapara in the afternoon and address a convention of newly-elected NDA panchayat members later in the day.

The BJP had, ahead of Shah’s visit to the city, announced an 18-member core committee for its Assam unit.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia informed that the committee was formed with the consent of national party president J.P Nadda.

Along with the state party president, the committee comprises chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, national secretary Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, state ministers Ashok Singhal, Ranoj Pegu and Ranjeet Kumar Dass, and former state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita, among others.

The committee will focus primarily on strategy formulation ahead of next year’s Assembly elections, besides coordination across party levels, and mobilisation of party workers at the grassroots in a bid to strengthen the party’s base.

Meanwhile, a preparatory meeting for the NDA panchayat representatives conference, to be held in the presence of the Union home minister Amit Shah, was convened at the BJP state headquarters on Thursday.

The meeting was presided over by the BJP state president Dilip Saikia and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora in the presence of senior leaders from both parties.

Detailed discussions were held to ensure the success of the panchayat representatives conference.