Assam minister pays homage to Garo leader Sonaram R Sangma

Guwahati, Aug. 28: Assam minister for welfare of plain tribes and backward classes, Ranoj Pegu paid homage to freedom fighter and first Garo political leader, Sonaram Rongrokgre Sangma, on his 109th death anniversary by offering floral tributes at his statue at Bakrapur in Dudhnoi on Wednesday.

The minister also addressed a programme organised on the occasion by the Sonaram R. Sangma Memorial Trust Society.

The programme was also graced by Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin as guest of honour; Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tankeswar Rabha, and other distinguished dignitaries.

“We paid homage to this pioneering Garo leader who fearlessly defended his people’s rights, opposed exploitation, and fostered unity through peaceful struggle,” Pegu later stated on social media.

“I urged everyone to carry forward his legacy by safeguarding our land and identity while strengthening our education system for a brighter future,” he said.

The minister also laid the foundation of the Sonaram R. Sangma Auditorium on the occasion.

“Glad to have laid the foundation stone of the Sonaram R. Sangma Auditorium at Bakrapur, Dudhnoi, to honour and promote the legacy of this great stalwart,” the minister later took to social media to state

“With an estimated cost of Rs one crore, funded by the department of tribal affairs (plains), this auditorium will serve as a hub for cultural, educational, and community activities, reflecting the values and contributions of Sonaram R. Sangma,” Pegu said.