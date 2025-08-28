Thursday, August 28, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Minneapolis school shooting: three killed, 17 injured

By: Agencies

Date:

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug 27: A gunman opened fire through windows at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis during a Mass, killing two children (aged 8 and 10) and injuring 17 others. Armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, the shooter was found dead at the scene. Police called the attack “deliberate” and “incomprehensible,” with the motive still unknown. The suspect had no significant criminal history.
Local hospitals, including Children’s Minnesota and Hennepin Healthcare, treated the victims. The school, just reopened for the year, was evacuated, and families reunited with students at a designated zone. Witnesses reported hearing around 50 shots over several minutes.
This shooting follows a recent surge in gun violence in Minneapolis, with multiple shootings occurring in the prior 24 hours. President Trump and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz were briefed. The incident adds to national concerns amid a wave of recent school shooting hoaxes across the US. (AP)

